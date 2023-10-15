Oklahoma State football vs. West Virginia: TV channel, betting lines, matchup breakdown

STILLWATER — Coming off a bye week a few weeks ago, Oklahoma State’s season felt like it was stuck in a tailspin.

Not anymore. The Cowboys have pulled two straight upsets and now sit in a four-way tie for third in the Big 12 standings.

One of those teams is West Virginia and that tie will end this week.

OSU (4-2, 2-1 Big 12) travels to West Virginia on Saturday aiming for a third straight win that will continue a rise in the Big 12 standings and move one win closer to bowl eligibility.

Here is a look at what you need to know about the game.

How to watch Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia

When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, West Virginia

TV: ESPN (Cox 29/HD 720, Dish 140, DirecTV 206, U-verse 602/HD 1602)

Radio: KXXY-FM 96.1

Line: West Virginia by 3

Over/under: 50.5

Scouting West Virginia

Record: 4-2, 2-1 Big 12

Best player: Quarterback Garrett Greene is coming off arguably his best overall performance of the season. He threw for 391 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for two scores in the Mountaineers’ heart-breaking 41-39 loss to Houston on a game-ending Hail Mary. Greene, who started the final two games of last season, has six touchdown passes on the season and five on the ground, showing some balance. But he’s also gone three games without throwing a touchdown. Greene also has some experience against OSU. He started last season’s rainy regular season finale and completed 8 of 14 passes for 48 yards and had an interception. He also rushed for 47 yards and a score in the win.

The case for West Virginia: The Mountaineers have the fourth-ranked defense in the Big 12 and are a top-five team against both the pass and rush. But it’s their ball control on offense that could present a problem for the Cowboys. West Virginia ranks seventh nationally in time of possession with an average of 33 minutes. The Mountaineers just held the ball for 37 minutes in the loss to Houston. And if they play keep away from a surging OSU offense, that puts a ton of pressure on the Cowboys’ defense to hold strong.

The case for OSU: Sweet momentum is finally on the Cowboys’ side. Two straight wins as home underdogs is a huge swing for the season outlook. And it starts with the offensive line finding itself, which has allowed quarterback Alan Bowman to settle in and superstar running back Ollie Gordon II to steal the spotlight. If the Cowboys’ offense can stay on the rise and the defense can make sure to get the ball back, good things will happen.

