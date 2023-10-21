Oklahoma State football vs. West Virginia: Score, live updates from Cowboys-Mountaineers

The Oklahoma State Cowboys travel to face the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday in Week 8 of the college football season. Here is what you need to know about the Big 12 game:

How to watch Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia football

When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W.Va.

TV: ESPN

Radio: 96.1 FM

Pregame: Dalton Cooper’s status in question

Oklahoma State left tackle Dalton Cooper will try to play against West Virginia on Saturday, a game set for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Cooper was injured in the first quarter last week and did not return to the game. OSU radio voice Dave Hunziker reported that Cooper will attempt to play through the injury, but suggested the Cowboys have other plans if he is unable to go.

The only other injury of note was defensive end Jaleel Johnson, a reserve who has begun to see more action in recent weeks. Johnson’s availability is uncertain.

— Scott Wright

Pregame: Pokes unveil new jersey

Oklahoma State will debut the last of its new jerseys on Saturday, white jerseys with black numbers and orange trim.

The outfit includes orange pants and black helmets, with the full-body Pistol Pete logo on the helmet.

— Scott Wright

Fall fashion 🤠



⚫️⚪️🟠 pic.twitter.com/rzBb1S7yw7 — OSU Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) October 21, 2023

2023 Oklahoma State football schedule

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State football vs West Virginia score, updates of Big 12 game