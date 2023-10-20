Oklahoma State football vs. West Virginia: Score predictions, TV channel, weather & odds

Oklahoma State’s revenge tour continues on the road.

The Cowboys have won two straight games — both against teams that beat them a year ago — and now get a shot at a third.

OSU (4-2, 2-1 Big 12) travels to face West Virginia (4-2, 2-1) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Morgantown, West Virginia, aiming for a third straight victory.

Here is what you need to know about the game:

More: 'Football is life' for Cam & Dylan Smith, who are living dream together at Oklahoma State

Predictions for Oklahoma State football vs. West Virginia

Joe Mussatto, Columnist

West Virginia 30, OSU 29

MOUNTAIN TEARS

Cowboys let game slip away in Morgantown

Jacob Unruh, OSU beat writer

OSU 31, West Virginia 28

HALE YEAH

Cowboys’ Australian kicker Alex Hale delivers field goal late to steal win

Scott Wright, OSU beat writer

OSU 34, West Virginia 27

COWBOY ROADS

Cowboys stake claim with fifth straight Morgantown win

More: What have been the biggest keys to Oklahoma State football's offensive turnaround?

On the air for Oklahoma State football vs. West Virginia

TV: ESPN (Cox 29/HD 720, Dish 140, DirecTV 206, U-verse 602/HD 1602)

Radio: KXXY-FM 96.1

Internet radio: www.thevarsitynetwork.com

Satellite radio: SiriusXM Channel 392

More: Big 12 power rankings: OU football still leads the way, but Oklahoma State is on the rise

About the broadcasters for Oklahoma State football vs. West Virginia

The ESPN crew of Mike Monaco (play-by-play), Robert Griffin III (analyst) and Kris Budden (sideline) has the call. Monaco joined ESPN in 2019 and has called MLB, NHL Little League World Series and various other sports for the network. He also is the fill-in play-by-play announced for the Red Sox on NESN. Griffin is a former Baylor superstar and Heisman Trophy winner. He joined ESPN in 2021 as a college football and NFL analyst. Budden is a college sports reporter for the network. She joined ESPN after a three-year run with FOX Sports ended in 2015. With FOX, she was also a reporter and host for FOX Sports San Diego’s coverage of the Padres.

Oklahoma State bowl projections: Cowboys on rise after Sunflower State sweep

Weather for OSU-West Virginia

Forecast: Mostly cloudy with rain likely, 54 degrees, Winds W at 14 mph, 62% chance of rain

'This place is who I am': Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy nears 400th game as a Cowboy

Odds for OSU-West Virginia

Line: Mountaineers by 3.5. Over/under: 49.5

More: Big 12 football tiers: Sorting teams by best transfer portal addition

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State football vs West Virginia score predictions, time, TV