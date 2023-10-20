Oklahoma State football vs. West Virginia: Score predictions, TV channel, weather & odds
Oklahoma State’s revenge tour continues on the road.
The Cowboys have won two straight games — both against teams that beat them a year ago — and now get a shot at a third.
OSU (4-2, 2-1 Big 12) travels to face West Virginia (4-2, 2-1) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Morgantown, West Virginia, aiming for a third straight victory.
Here is what you need to know about the game:
Predictions for Oklahoma State football vs. West Virginia
Joe Mussatto, Columnist
West Virginia 30, OSU 29
MOUNTAIN TEARS
Cowboys let game slip away in Morgantown
Jacob Unruh, OSU beat writer
OSU 31, West Virginia 28
HALE YEAH
Cowboys’ Australian kicker Alex Hale delivers field goal late to steal win
Scott Wright, OSU beat writer
OSU 34, West Virginia 27
COWBOY ROADS
Cowboys stake claim with fifth straight Morgantown win
On the air for Oklahoma State football vs. West Virginia
TV: ESPN (Cox 29/HD 720, Dish 140, DirecTV 206, U-verse 602/HD 1602)
Radio: KXXY-FM 96.1
Internet radio: www.thevarsitynetwork.com
Satellite radio: SiriusXM Channel 392
About the broadcasters for Oklahoma State football vs. West Virginia
The ESPN crew of Mike Monaco (play-by-play), Robert Griffin III (analyst) and Kris Budden (sideline) has the call. Monaco joined ESPN in 2019 and has called MLB, NHL Little League World Series and various other sports for the network. He also is the fill-in play-by-play announced for the Red Sox on NESN. Griffin is a former Baylor superstar and Heisman Trophy winner. He joined ESPN in 2021 as a college football and NFL analyst. Budden is a college sports reporter for the network. She joined ESPN after a three-year run with FOX Sports ended in 2015. With FOX, she was also a reporter and host for FOX Sports San Diego’s coverage of the Padres.
Weather for OSU-West Virginia
Forecast: Mostly cloudy with rain likely, 54 degrees, Winds W at 14 mph, 62% chance of rain
Odds for OSU-West Virginia
Line: Mountaineers by 3.5. Over/under: 49.5
