Oklahoma State football vs. UCF: Our score predictions are in for Cowboys-Knights

Coming off a huge Bedlam victory full of emotion, Oklahoma State has a business trip to sunny Florida.

The 15th-ranked Cowboys have won five straight games and sit in a tie atop the Big 12 standings with Texas.

That makes Saturday incredibly important.

OSU (7-2, 5-1) travels to face UCF (4-5, 1-5) at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday in Orlando.

Here is what you need to know about the game:

More: Why Kasey Dunn's creativity is a hidden key to Oklahoma State football's offensive success

Score predictions for Oklahoma State football vs. UCF

Joe Mussatto, Columnist

UCF 33, OSU 29

TRAGIC KINGDOM

Cowboys lose in Orlando, adding chaos to Big 12 Championship race

Jacob Unruh, OSU beat writer

OSU 41, UCF 27

OUT OF THIS WORLD

Ollie Gordon II makes Heisman statement overpowering Knights on Space Day

Scott Wright, OSU beat writer

OSU 38, UCF 24

ZERO FOR 200

Ollie Gordon II’s third 200-yard game of the season carries Cowboys

More: Which Big 12 school has best football/basketball coaching duo? Let's rank all 14 pairs

Central Florida offensive lineman Tylan Grable (71) congratulates UCF running back RJ Harvey (7), who scored a touchdown against Kansas during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

On the air for Oklahoma State football vs. UCF

TV: ESPN (Cox 29/HD 720, Dish 140, DirecTV 206, U-verse 602/HD 1602)

Radio: KXXY-FM 96.1

Internet radio: www.thevarsitynetwork.com

Satellite radio: SiriusXM Channel 382

More: Oklahoma State football's Bryan Nardo, Alan Bowman share emotion of only Bedlam experience

About the broadcasters for Oklahoma State football vs. UCF

The ESPN crew of Mike Monaco (play-by-play), Robert Griffin III (analyst) and Kris Budden (sideline) has the call. Monaco joined ESPN in 2019 and has called MLB, NHL Little League World Series and various other sports for the network. He also is the fill-in play-by-play announced for the Red Sox on NESN. Griffin is a former Baylor superstar and Heisman Trophy winner. He joined ESPN in 2021 as a college football and NFL analyst. Also, Griffin helped give the nickname OGII to OSU star Ollie Gordon II. Budden is a college sports reporter for the network. She joined ESPN after a three-year run with FOX Sports ended in 2015. With FOX, she was also a reporter and host for FOX Sports San Diego’s coverage of the Padres.

More: Why did Alan Bowman quickly adapt to Oklahoma State football culture? Mike Gundy explains

Weather for Oklahoma State football vs. UCF

Forecast: Mostly sunny, 85 degrees, Winds ENE at 9 mph, 8% chance of rain

Odds for Oklahoma State football vs. UCF

Line: Cowboys by 2.5. Over/under: 64.

More: Mussatto: Why Oklahoma State football's turnaround starts and ends with Mike Gundy

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State score prediction vs. UCF: Will OSU stay atop Big 12?