Oklahoma State football vs. UCF: Score, live updates from Cowboys-Knights Big 12 game

The Oklahoma State Cowboys travel to face the UCF Knights on Saturday in Week 11 of the college football season. Here is what you need to know about the Big 12 game:

How to watch: What channel is Oklahoma State football vs. UCF on Saturday? Time, TV schedule

More: Why pressure will be on Alan Bowman to lead Oklahoma State football past UCF

2023 Oklahoma State football schedule

What's the best-case and worst-case scenario for each game in 2023? Jacob Unruh breaks it all down.

More: Can Oklahoma State football, Alan Bowman win against Big 12's best pass defense in UCF?

2023 Oklahoma State Cowboys preview guide

Oklahoma State football from A to Z: Everything you need to know about 2023 OSU Cowboys

Predictions: How will Oklahoma State football fare in 2023? Here are our game-by-game predictions

More: Who are Oklahoma State football's 10 most important players this season?

More: What are Oklahoma State football's best- and worst-case scenarios for every game in 2023?

More: Who are Oklahoma State football's top breakout candidates? Ollie Gordon, Jaden Bray ...

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State football vs UCF score, live updates of Big 12 game