Oklahoma State football vs. UCF: TV channel, betting lines, scouting report

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy didn’t get past his opening statement to the media after Saturday’s 27-24 Bedlam victory before mentioning the importance of refocusing his team for next week.

The Cowboys got to celebrate on Saturday, but Sunday turned the page to Central Florida as OSU tries to keep rolling on its current five-game win streak.

UCF hosts the Pokes at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Orlando, televised by ESPN.

Here’s a look at what you need to know about the game.

UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee throws a pass during a road game against Cincinnati at Nippert Stadium on Nov. 4.

How to watch Oklahoma State at Central Florida

When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: FBC Mortgage Stadium, Orlando

TV: ESPN (Cox 29/HD 720, Dish 140, DirecTV 206, U-verse 602/HD 1602)

Radio: KXXY-FM 96.1

Line: Cowboys by 2.5

Over/under: 64

Scouting Central Florida

Record: 4-5 (1-5 Big 12)

Best player: Running back R.J. Harvey is a top-five back in the Big 12, averaging nearly 100 yards per game and providing ideal balance opposite quarterback John Rhys Plumlee in a stout Knights offense. Harvey is tied for second in the Big 12 in rushing touchdowns behind only OSU’s Ollie Gordon II.

The case for UCF: The Knights’ offense made the jump to the Big 12 successfully, currently ranking second in yards per game (483.7) and fifth in points per game (32.8). The OSU defense has been a target for big plays this season, giving up another long touchdown against OU on Saturday. The Knights will need to exploit that trait to keep pressure on the Cowboys.

The case for OSU: The next sentence should terrify UCF faithful. OSU comes into the game with the nation’s hottest running back in Gordon, while the Knights have the Big 12’s worst run defense, giving up 212.0 yards per game. UCF counters that with the best pass defense in the conference, allowing just 202.6 per game. OSU quarterback Alan Bowman is averaging 279.8 pass yards per game since being named the sole signal caller six weeks ago.

—Scott Wright, Staff writer

