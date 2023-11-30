Oklahoma State football vs. Texas: Score predictions are in for Big 12 Championship Game

ARLINGTON, Texas — Two years ago, Oklahoma State was the favorite to win the Big 12 Championship Game.

And it fell just short.

Now, the Cowboys are back, this time as heavy underdogs.

The 18th-ranked Cowboys face No. 7-ranked Texas at 11 a.m. Saturday inside AT&T Stadium for the conference title. And OSU is looking for redemption.

Here is what you need to know about the game:

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, left, and Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy talk before a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Texas Longhorns at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.

Score predictions for Oklahoma State vs. Texas in Big 12 Championship Game

Joe Mussatto, Columnist

Texas 30, OSU 26

BURNT ENDS

Texas beats OSU, Longhorns leave Big 12 on top

Jacob Unruh, OSU beat writer

Texas 41, OSU 27

COW PATTY

Cowboys overmatched by SEC-bound Longhorns in Big 12 title game loss

Scott Wright, OSU beat writer

Texas 34, Oklahoma State 27

ORANGE BURNT

Texas too much for Ollie Gordon, Cowboys in Big 12 title game

On the air for Oklahoma State vs. Texas in Big 12 Championship Game

TV: ABC (Cox 8/HD 705, Dish 5, DirecTV 5, U-verse 5/HD 1005)

Radio: KXXY-FM 96.1

Internet radio: www.thevarsitynetwork.com

Satellite radio: SiriusXM Channel 82 (OSU broadcast); SiriusXM Channel 80 (ESPN broadcast)

About the broadcasters for Oklahoma State vs. Texas in Big 12 Championship Game

The ESPN crew of Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst) and Molly McGrath (sideline) has the call. McDonough is a prominent voice for ESPN as the lead play-by-play commentator for college football and basketball along with the NHL, PGA Championship and the annual Par 3 Contest at The Masters. He joined ESPN in 1989. McElroy is a former Alabama quarterback who led the way to the 2010 BCS championship. He joined ESPN in 2014 shortly after retiring from the NFL. McGrath, a Boston College graduate, returned to ESPN in 2016 after a stint with FOX Sports and is the sideline reporter for college football and basketball. She also regularly hosts College Football Live and College Basketball Live.

Weather for Oklahoma State vs. Texas in Big 12 Championship Game

AT&T Stadium has retractable roof

Outside forecast: Mostly sunny, 59 degrees, Winds SSW at 9 mph, 1% chance of rain

Odds for Oklahoma State vs. Texas in Big 12 Championship Game

Line: Longhorns by 15. Over/under: 55

