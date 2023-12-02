Oklahoma State football vs. Texas: Score, live updated from Big 12 Championship Game
The Oklahoma State Cowboys face the Texas Longhorns on Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Here is what you need to know about the Big 12 football championship game:
2023 Oklahoma State football schedule
What's the best-case and worst-case scenario for each game in 2023? Jacob Unruh breaks it all down.
Sept. 9: Oklahoma State 27, Arizona State 15
Sept. 16: South Alabama 33, Oklahoma State 7
Sept. 23: Iowa State 34, Oklahoma State 27
Oct. 14: Oklahoma State 39, Kansas 32
Oct. 21: Oklahoma State 48, West Virginia 34
Oct. 28: Oklahoma State 45, Cincinnati 13
Nov. 4: Oklahoma State 27, Oklahoma 24
Nov. 11: UCF 45, Oklahoma State 3
Nov. 18: Oklahoma State 43, Houston 30
Nov. 25: Oklahoma State 40, BYU 34 (2OTs)
2023 Oklahoma State Cowboys preview guide
