Oklahoma State football vs. Texas: Score, live updated from Big 12 Championship Game

The Oklahoma State Cowboys face the Texas Longhorns on Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Here is what you need to know about the Big 12 football championship game:

How to watch: What channel is Oklahoma State football vs. Texas on Saturday? Time, TV schedule

More: In jump from D-II, Oklahoma State's Bryan Nardo maintained perspective in big moments

2023 Oklahoma State football schedule

What's the best-case and worst-case scenario for each game in 2023? Jacob Unruh breaks it all down.

More: Mussatto: How Oklahoma State QB Alan Bowman's 'whirlwind' career has brought him back home

2023 Oklahoma State Cowboys preview guide

Oklahoma State football from A to Z: Everything you need to know about 2023 OSU Cowboys

Predictions: How will Oklahoma State football fare in 2023? Here are our game-by-game predictions

More: Who are Oklahoma State football's 10 most important players this season?

More: What are Oklahoma State football's best- and worst-case scenarios for every game in 2023?

More: Who are Oklahoma State football's top breakout candidates? Ollie Gordon, Jaden Bray ...

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State football vs. Texas score, updates in Big 12 title game