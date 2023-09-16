Oklahoma State football vs. South Alabama: Score, live updates from Cowboys' Week 3 game

The Oklahoma State Cowboys travel to face the South Alabama Jaguars on Saturday in Week 3 of the college football season.

How to watch Oklahoma State vs. South Alabama football

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater

Streaming: ESPN+ (subscription required)

Radio: 96.1 FM

2023 Oklahoma State football schedule

Sept. 2: Oklahoma State 27, Central Arkansas 13

Sept. 9: Oklahoma State 27, Arizona State 15

Sept. 16: vs. South Alabama, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

Sept. 23: at Iowa State, TBA

Oct. 6 (Friday): vs. Kansas State, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 14: vs. Kansas, TBA

Oct. 21: at West Virginia, TBA

Oct. 28: vs. Cincinnati, TBA

Nov. 4: vs. Oklahoma, TBA

Nov. 11: at UCF, TBA

Nov. 18: at Houston, TBA

Nov. 25: vs. BYU, TBA

