Oklahoma State football vs. South Alabama: Score predictions, TV channel, weather & more

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State’s final tune-up before Big 12 play is here. Except, it’s not exactly a routine tune-up.

The Cowboys (2-0) host South Alabama (1-1) at 6 p.m. Saturday in Boone Pickens Stadium on ESPN+ aiming to remain perfect with very important games nearing.

But the Jaguars are a veteran team capable of pulling an upset. So, nothing should be easy.

Here is what you need to know about the game:

Tulane wide receiver Dontae Fleming (1) stiff-arms South Alabama cornerback Ricky Fletcher (6) as he runs after a catch during the first half at Yulman Stadium.

Staff predictions for Oklahoma State vs. South Alabama

Joe Mussatto, Columnist

OSU 24, South Alabama 20

SNEAK ATTACK

Cowboys slip past Jaguars in Stillwater

Jacob Unruh, OSU beat writer

OSU 30, South Alabama 13

SPOTTED ORANGE

Cowboys soar through the air to take down Jaguars

Scott Wright, OSU beat writer

OSU 27, South Alabama 14

ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE

Jaguars can't get running against Cowboys

On the air for Oklahoma State vs. South Alabama

Streaming: ESPN+/Big 12 Now

Radio: KXXY-FM 96.1

Internet radio: www.thevarsitynetwork.com

Satellite radio: SiriusXM Channel 83

About the broadcasters for Oklahoma State vs. South Alabama

The ESPN crew of Drew Carter (play-by-play) and Dustin Fox (analyst) has the call. Carter is a quick riser in the broadcasting world. He graduated from Syracuse in 2019 after winning the Jim Nantz Award as the most outstanding collegiate sportscaster in America before spending three years at CBS in Birmingham, Alabama. He joined ESPN in 2021. Fox was a four-year starting cornerback at Ohio State, where he won the 2002 national title. He played three seasons in the NFL with Philadelphia and Buffalo and is now an ESPN analyst and radio host for CBS Cleveland and is part of the Cleveland Browns Radio Network.

Weather for Oklahoma State vs. South Alabama

Forecast: Mostly clear, 75 degrees, Winds N at 8 mph, 14% chance of rain

Odds for Oklahoma State vs. South Alabama

Line: Cowboys by 7. Over/under: 48.5

