Oklahoma State football vs. South Alabama: Score predictions, TV channel, weather & more
STILLWATER — Oklahoma State’s final tune-up before Big 12 play is here. Except, it’s not exactly a routine tune-up.
The Cowboys (2-0) host South Alabama (1-1) at 6 p.m. Saturday in Boone Pickens Stadium on ESPN+ aiming to remain perfect with very important games nearing.
But the Jaguars are a veteran team capable of pulling an upset. So, nothing should be easy.
Here is what you need to know about the game:
Staff predictions for Oklahoma State vs. South Alabama
Joe Mussatto, Columnist
OSU 24, South Alabama 20
SNEAK ATTACK
Cowboys slip past Jaguars in Stillwater
Jacob Unruh, OSU beat writer
OSU 30, South Alabama 13
SPOTTED ORANGE
Cowboys soar through the air to take down Jaguars
Scott Wright, OSU beat writer
OSU 27, South Alabama 14
ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE
Jaguars can't get running against Cowboys
On the air for Oklahoma State vs. South Alabama
Streaming: ESPN+/Big 12 Now
Radio: KXXY-FM 96.1
Internet radio: www.thevarsitynetwork.com
Satellite radio: SiriusXM Channel 83
About the broadcasters for Oklahoma State vs. South Alabama
The ESPN crew of Drew Carter (play-by-play) and Dustin Fox (analyst) has the call. Carter is a quick riser in the broadcasting world. He graduated from Syracuse in 2019 after winning the Jim Nantz Award as the most outstanding collegiate sportscaster in America before spending three years at CBS in Birmingham, Alabama. He joined ESPN in 2021. Fox was a four-year starting cornerback at Ohio State, where he won the 2002 national title. He played three seasons in the NFL with Philadelphia and Buffalo and is now an ESPN analyst and radio host for CBS Cleveland and is part of the Cleveland Browns Radio Network.
Weather for Oklahoma State vs. South Alabama
Forecast: Mostly clear, 75 degrees, Winds N at 8 mph, 14% chance of rain
Odds for Oklahoma State vs. South Alabama
Line: Cowboys by 7. Over/under: 48.5
