Oklahoma State football vs. Kansas State: TV channel, betting line, matchup breakdown

STILLWATER — With a week to reset after back-to-back losses, Oklahoma State will be back on its home field at 6:30 p.m. Friday, playing host to Kansas State at Boone Pickens Stadium.

With just four wins over its last 12 games dating back to a 48-0 beating suffered at K-State last October, OSU’s need to get back on track in a hurry looms large.

Here’s a look at what you need to know about the game, which is the Cowboys’ blackout game for fans.

How to watch Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater

TV: ESPN (Cox 29/HD 720, Dish 140, DirecTV 206, U-verse 602/HD 1602)

Radio: KXXY-FM 96.1

Line: Kansas State by 12.5

Over/under: 55

Scouting Kansas State

Record: 3-1 (1-0 Big 12)

Best player: Though running back D.J. Giddens is second in the league in all-purpose yardage per game (132.5), the most dangerous player in this game is quarterback Will Howard. He’s been a thorn in the Cowboys’ side every time he has faced them. He passed for 296 yards and four touchdowns in last year’s 48-0 Wildcat win in Manhattan, Kansas. He rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown when OSU escaped with a 20-18 win in 2020. The Cowboy defense was strong against the run at Iowa State but hasn’t yet faced a dual-threat QB as efficient as Howard.

The case for Kansas State: To this point, K-State has the Big 12’s second-best scoring offense at 39.5 points per game and the third-best defense, allowing 18.5 per game. With a week off to prepare, the Wildcats should be prepped for what they expect to see from the Cowboys. With the aura of last year's 48-0 beatdown still looming, the Wildcats will look to keep their foot on the Pokes' throat.

The case for OSU: Like K-State, the Cowboys are coming off a much-needed week off to try to reboot things after two straight losses. The Pokes showed an offensive uptick, totaling 409 yards at Iowa State in Week 4, the first offense to surpass 400 yards against the Cyclones in a string of 19 games. With Alan Bowman as the sole quarterback, perhaps some consistency will arise with the offense. The defense should benefit from the extra time to fix the mistakes of the previous two games as well. And the blackout for a Friday night game at a sold-out BPS should generate some positive vibes.

—Scott Wright, Staff writer

