Oklahoma State football vs. Kansas State: Score predictions, TV channel, weather & odds
STILLWATER — With two straight losses, Oklahoma State welcomed its bye week. But that doesn’t mean things get easier.
The Cowboys (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) host Kansas State (3-1, 1-0) at 6:30 p.m. Friday night under the lights of Boone Pickens Stadium looking to right the ship in a big way.
Here is what you need to know about the game:
Predictions for Oklahoma State football vs. Kansas State
Joe Mussatto, Columnist
Kansas State 31, OSU 17
FRIDAY NIGHT BLIGHTS
Cowboys fall apart late, drop third straight
Jacob Unruh, OSU beat writer
CAT NIPPED
Kansas State 34, OSU 27
Cowboys’ struggles continue despite late rally
Scott Wright, OSU beat writer
Kansas State 27, OSU 24
CAT SCRATCH FEVER
Cowboys show improvement, but upset bid falls short
On the air: Oklahoma State football vs. Kansas State
TV: ESPN (Cox 29/HD 720, Dish 140, DirecTV 206, U-verse 602/HD 1602)
Radio: KXXY-FM 96.1
Internet radio: www.thevarsitynetwork.com
Satellite radio: SiriusXM Channel 133 or 199
About the broadcasters
The ESPN crew of Anish Shroff (play-by-play), Andre Ware (analyst) and Paul Carcaterra (sideline) has the call. Shroff, a Syracuse graduate, joined ESPN in 2008 and is now the play-by-play voice for various college sports and lacrosse. He is also the radio play-by-play announcer for the Carolina Panthers. Ware is a former Heisman Trophy winner at Houston. The quarterback was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame and joined ESPN in 2003. Carcaterra, another Syracuse graduate, joined ESPN in 2010 as a lacrosse game analyst and sideline reporter.
Weather for Oklahoma State football vs. Kansas State
Forecast: Mostly clear, 63 degrees, Winds N at 14 mph, 1% chance of rain
Odds for Oklahoma State football vs. Kansas State
Line: Wildcats by 12. Over/under: 53.5
