Oklahoma State football vs. Kansas State: Score predictions, TV channel, weather & odds

STILLWATER — With two straight losses, Oklahoma State welcomed its bye week. But that doesn’t mean things get easier.

The Cowboys (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) host Kansas State (3-1, 1-0) at 6:30 p.m. Friday night under the lights of Boone Pickens Stadium looking to right the ship in a big way.

Here is what you need to know about the game:

Predictions for Oklahoma State football vs. Kansas State

Joe Mussatto, Columnist

Kansas State 31, OSU 17

FRIDAY NIGHT BLIGHTS

Cowboys fall apart late, drop third straight

Jacob Unruh, OSU beat writer

CAT NIPPED

Kansas State 34, OSU 27

Cowboys’ struggles continue despite late rally

Scott Wright, OSU beat writer

Kansas State 27, OSU 24

CAT SCRATCH FEVER

Cowboys show improvement, but upset bid falls short

On the air : Oklahoma State football vs. Kansas State

TV: ESPN (Cox 29/HD 720, Dish 140, DirecTV 206, U-verse 602/HD 1602)

Radio: KXXY-FM 96.1

Internet radio: www.thevarsitynetwork.com

Satellite radio: SiriusXM Channel 133 or 199

About the broadcasters

The ESPN crew of Anish Shroff (play-by-play), Andre Ware (analyst) and Paul Carcaterra (sideline) has the call. Shroff, a Syracuse graduate, joined ESPN in 2008 and is now the play-by-play voice for various college sports and lacrosse. He is also the radio play-by-play announcer for the Carolina Panthers. Ware is a former Heisman Trophy winner at Houston. The quarterback was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame and joined ESPN in 2003. Carcaterra, another Syracuse graduate, joined ESPN in 2010 as a lacrosse game analyst and sideline reporter.

Weather for Oklahoma State football vs. Kansas State

Forecast: Mostly clear, 63 degrees, Winds N at 14 mph, 1% chance of rain

Odds for Oklahoma State football vs. Kansas State

Line: Wildcats by 12. Over/under: 53.5

