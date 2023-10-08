Oklahoma State football vs. Kansas: TV channel, betting lines, matchup breakdown

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State’s Sunflower State revenge tour is off to a smashing start.

The Cowboys avenged a 2022 disaster at Kansas State last week with an upset of the Wildcats. Now, OSU looks for redemption against No. 24-ranked Kansas.

OSU (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) hosts Kansas looking to continue building momentum after a slow start to the season.

Here is a look at what you need to know about the game.

How to watch Oklahoma State vs. Kansas

When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Boone Pickens Stadium

TV: FS1 (Cox 67/HD 728, DirecTV 219, Dish 150, U-verse 652/HD 1652)

Radio: KXXY-FM 96.1

Line: Jayhawks by 1

Over/under: 60.5

Scouting Kansas

Record: 5-1, 2-1 Big 12

Best player: With backup Jason Bean handling quarterback duties the past two games, the Jayhawks have turned to their two-headed monster in the backfield with Devin Neal and Daniel Hishaw Jr., a former Moore star. In last week’s blowout of UCF, the duo combined for 288 yards and three touchdowns. Hishaw in particular has been of interest locally. He battled injuries in the past but is now healthy and averaging 6.9 yards per carry with six touchdowns.

The case for Kansas: The Jayhawks’ rushing attack can be a problem, even for an OSU defense that has mostly been good against the run. But if quarterback Jalon Daniels returns from a back injury, Kansas can really do damage through the air with its offense to a defensive unit that seems to be finding its mojo. Kansas also has a strong pass rush — it has 17 total sacks — that could give OSU’s offensive line fits and put pressure on Alan Bowman.

The case for OSU: Daniels is Kansas’ most dynamic player and if he’s out the Jayhawks become one dimensional, which would allow OSU to really dial in on the running back duo that has given opponents tons of problems. Plus, you have to like the steps the offense took for the Cowboys last week, both with creativity and effectiveness.

—Jacob Unruh, Staff writer

