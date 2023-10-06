Oklahoma State football vs. Kansas State: Score, live updates from Cowboys-Wildcats game

The Oklahoma State Cowboys host the Kansas State Wildcats on Friday night in Week 6 of the college football season. Here is what you need to know about the Big 12 game:

How to watch Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State football

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater

TV: ESPN

Radio: 96.1 FM

