Oklahoma State football vs. Kansas State: Score, live updates from Cowboys-Wildcats game
The Oklahoma State Cowboys host the Kansas State Wildcats on Friday night in Week 6 of the college football season. Here is what you need to know about the Big 12 game:
How to watch Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State football
When: 6:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater
TV: ESPN
Radio: 96.1 FM
2023 Oklahoma State football schedule
What's the best-case and worst-case scenario for each game in 2023? Jacob Unruh breaks it all down.
Sept. 9: Oklahoma State 27, Arizona State 15
Sept. 16: South Alabama 33, Oklahoma State 7
Sept. 23: Iowa State 34, Oklahoma State 27
Oct. 6 (Friday): vs. Kansas State, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Oct. 14: vs. Kansas, TBA
Oct. 21: at West Virginia, TBA
Oct. 28: vs. Cincinnati, TBA
Nov. 4: vs. Oklahoma, TBA
Nov. 11: at UCF, TBA
Nov. 18: at Houston, TBA
Nov. 25: vs. BYU, TBA
2023 Oklahoma State Cowboys preview guide
Oklahoma State football from A to Z: Everything you need to know about 2023 OSU Cowboys
Predictions: How will Oklahoma State football fare in 2023? Here are our game-by-game predictions
