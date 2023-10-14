Oklahoma State football vs. Kansas: Score, live updates from Cowboys-Jayhawks game
The Oklahoma State Cowboys host the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday in Week 7 of the college football season. Here is what you need to know about the Big 12 game:
More: Why Daniel Hishaw Jr. 'wanted to be part of the answer' to Kansas football turnaround
How to watch Oklahoma State vs. Kansas football
When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater
TV: FS1
Radio: 96.1 FM
More: Four Downs: Is Oklahoma State football in line for another upset as home underdog?
2023 Oklahoma State football schedule
What's the best-case and worst-case scenario for each game in 2023? Jacob Unruh breaks it all down.
Sept. 9: Oklahoma State 27, Arizona State 15
Sept. 16: South Alabama 33, Oklahoma State 7
Sept. 23: Iowa State 34, Oklahoma State 27
Oct. 14: vs. Kansas, 2:30 p.m. (FS1)
Oct. 21: at West Virginia, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Oct. 28: vs. Cincinnati, TBA
Nov. 4: vs. Oklahoma, TBA
Nov. 11: at UCF, TBA
Nov. 18: at Houston, TBA
Nov. 25: vs. BYU, TBA
More: How Oklahoma State football is seeking ways to get Brennan Presley involved in offense
2023 Oklahoma State Cowboys preview guide
Oklahoma State football from A to Z: Everything you need to know about 2023 OSU Cowboys
Predictions: How will Oklahoma State football fare in 2023? Here are our game-by-game predictions
More: Who are Oklahoma State football's 10 most important players this season?
More: What are Oklahoma State football's best- and worst-case scenarios for every game in 2023?
More: Who are Oklahoma State football's top breakout candidates? Ollie Gordon, Jaden Bray ...
This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State football vs Kansas score, updates of Cowboys-Jayhawks