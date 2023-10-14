Oklahoma State football vs. Kansas: Score, live updates from Cowboys-Jayhawks game

The Oklahoma State Cowboys host the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday in Week 7 of the college football season. Here is what you need to know about the Big 12 game:

More: Why Daniel Hishaw Jr. 'wanted to be part of the answer' to Kansas football turnaround

How to watch Oklahoma State vs. Kansas football

When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater

TV: FS1

Radio: 96.1 FM

More: Four Downs: Is Oklahoma State football in line for another upset as home underdog?

2023 Oklahoma State football schedule

What's the best-case and worst-case scenario for each game in 2023? Jacob Unruh breaks it all down.

More: How Oklahoma State football is seeking ways to get Brennan Presley involved in offense

2023 Oklahoma State Cowboys preview guide

Oklahoma State football from A to Z: Everything you need to know about 2023 OSU Cowboys

Predictions: How will Oklahoma State football fare in 2023? Here are our game-by-game predictions

More: Who are Oklahoma State football's 10 most important players this season?

More: What are Oklahoma State football's best- and worst-case scenarios for every game in 2023?

More: Who are Oklahoma State football's top breakout candidates? Ollie Gordon, Jaden Bray ...

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State football vs Kansas score, updates of Cowboys-Jayhawks