Oklahoma State football vs. Kansas: Score predictions, TV channel, weather & odds

STILLWATER — A week ago, Oklahoma State avenged its most embarrassing loss of last season. Another opportunity to make up for another blow-out loss has arrived.

The Cowboys (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) host No. 24-ranked Kansas (5-1, 2-1) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday inside Boone Pickens Stadium aiming for a second straight win over a Kansas opponent.

Here is what you need to know about the game:

More: Can one win turn around the Oklahoma State football season? 'Gotta keep it rolling'

Predictions for OSU-Kansas

Joe Mussatto, Columnist

OSU 24, Kansas 21

BOWFLEX

Alan Bowman's strong performance leads Cowboys past Jayhawks

Jacob Unruh, OSU beat writer

Kansas 35, OSU 31

UNCAGED BIRDS

Jayhawks’ rushing attack overwhelms Cowboys to end six-game skid in BPS

Scott Wright, OSU beat writer

Kansas 28, OSU 24

BEAN TOWN

Backup QB Jason Bean powers Kansas past Cowboys

Oklahoma State football rewind: Cameron Epps' emergence, a hidden helper, redshirt tracker

On the air : OSU vs. Kansas

TV: FS1 (Cox 67/HD 728, DirecTV 219, Dish 150, U-verse 652/HD 1652)

Radio: KXXY-FM 96.1

Internet radio: www.thevarsitynetwork.com

Satellite radio: SiriusXM Channel 135 or 199

More: 43 for 43: Oklahoma State football set to induct Terry Miller into Ring of Honor

About the broadcasters

The FOX crew of Jeff Levering (play-by-play) and Mark Helfrich (analyst) has the call. Levering, a long-time Minor League Baseball broadcaster, is the voice of the Milwaukee Brewers for Bally Sports. He also calls college football and basketball for FS1 and Big Ten Network. Helfrich is the former coach of Oregon, where he led the Ducks to a Pac-12 title. He most recently served as offensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears.

More: Why Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy is preparing for Kansas' Jason Bean, not Jalon Daniels

Weather for OSU-Kansas

Forecast: Sunny, 64 degrees, Winds NNW at 18 mph, Zero percent chance of rain

Big 12 football tiers: Rashod Owens' versatility is key for OSU football. He needs to 'stop eating the biscuits.'

Odds for OSU-Kansas

Line: Jayhawks by 3. Over/under: 55.5

More: Oklahoma State football bowl projections 2023: OSU Cowboys climb after Kansas State win

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State football vs. Kansas score predictions, TV, weather