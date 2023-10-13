Oklahoma State football vs. Kansas: Score predictions, TV channel, weather & odds
STILLWATER — A week ago, Oklahoma State avenged its most embarrassing loss of last season. Another opportunity to make up for another blow-out loss has arrived.
The Cowboys (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) host No. 24-ranked Kansas (5-1, 2-1) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday inside Boone Pickens Stadium aiming for a second straight win over a Kansas opponent.
Here is what you need to know about the game:
Predictions for OSU-Kansas
Joe Mussatto, Columnist
OSU 24, Kansas 21
BOWFLEX
Alan Bowman's strong performance leads Cowboys past Jayhawks
Jacob Unruh, OSU beat writer
Kansas 35, OSU 31
UNCAGED BIRDS
Jayhawks’ rushing attack overwhelms Cowboys to end six-game skid in BPS
Scott Wright, OSU beat writer
Kansas 28, OSU 24
BEAN TOWN
Backup QB Jason Bean powers Kansas past Cowboys
On the air: OSU vs. Kansas
TV: FS1 (Cox 67/HD 728, DirecTV 219, Dish 150, U-verse 652/HD 1652)
Radio: KXXY-FM 96.1
Internet radio: www.thevarsitynetwork.com
Satellite radio: SiriusXM Channel 135 or 199
About the broadcasters
The FOX crew of Jeff Levering (play-by-play) and Mark Helfrich (analyst) has the call. Levering, a long-time Minor League Baseball broadcaster, is the voice of the Milwaukee Brewers for Bally Sports. He also calls college football and basketball for FS1 and Big Ten Network. Helfrich is the former coach of Oregon, where he led the Ducks to a Pac-12 title. He most recently served as offensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears.
Weather for OSU-Kansas
Forecast: Sunny, 64 degrees, Winds NNW at 18 mph, Zero percent chance of rain
Odds for OSU-Kansas
Line: Jayhawks by 3. Over/under: 55.5
