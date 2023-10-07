Oklahoma State football vs. Kansas State: Five takeaways from Cowboys' win over Wildcats

STILLWATER — An Oklahoma State football season that has gone far from what anyone expected took yet another wild turn on a Friday night blackout at Boone Pickens Stadium.

The Cowboys, who seemed to be reeling with two straight losses before a week off, took command early and closed out a 29-21 win over Kansas State — which came in as a double-digit favorite over the hosts.

OSU quarterback Alan Bowman completed 19 of 35 passes for 235 yards, running back Ollie Gordon rushed for 136 yards and the Cowboys looked like a team completely opposite of the one that lost to South Alabama 33-7 on this same field three weeks ago.

OSU built a 26-7 lead in the third quarter before Kansas State mounted a rally. But the OSU defense came up big in key moments. The Pokes had three interceptions, including a late one by linebacker Nick Martin, who led the team with 17 tackles.

Bowman played by far his best game as the Cowboy quarterback this season, operating the offense efficiently, despite the red-zone struggles that resulted in a few more field goal tries than the Pokes might’ve wanted.

Now 3-2 on the season and 1-1 in Big 12 play, the Cowboys seem to have a bit of life that it felt like had been sucked out of them a couple weeks ago.

Here are four more takeaways from the game:

All Hail Alex Hale

Oklahoma State’s most important player was placekicker Alex Hale. The Australian matched the OSU record for field goals made in a game with five, and field goals attempted in a game with six.

Hale had one attempt blocked in the second quarter because of a blocking bust. Otherwise, he was true on kicks from 43, 34, 53, 31 and 25 yards. The 53-yarder matched his career-long, which he set two weeks ago at Kansas State.

For the season, Hale is 11-of-13, including 3-of-3 beyond 50 yards.

Big bag of tricks

Oklahoma State had 288 yards on five possessions in the first half to build a 20-7 lead, and part of that came from reaching deep into the playbook for some trick plays.

OSU ran a reverse to Brennan Presley, a flea-flicker, and a double-pass with Presley throwing back to quarterback Alan Bowman — all in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, OSU ran a fake punt on fourth-and-inches to keep a drive alive. Later in the quarter, the Cowboys showed another new look, with Bowman leaving the backfield to line up in a receiver position and Ollie Gordon lined up behind center.

Beyond that, OSU offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn had installed a few other new plays that weren’t of the trick variety.

Part of that was the concerted effort to get the ball to Presley, who had two rushes and threw a pass in addition to his targets as a receiver.

Young defenders emerge

Making the second start of his career, redshirt freshman safety Cameron Epps had two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown, to go with a few other key plays.

The interceptions were the first of his career as well.

But he wasn’t the only young defensive player to pop up with a big moment.

Redshirt freshman defensive end Jaleel Johnson recorded the first sack of his career in the second quarter.

And appearing in his first career game, true freshman linebacker Poasa Utu had a big hit for a tackle on a first-quarter kickoff return.

Trio of Cowboys out for year

Receiver De’Zhaun Stribling walked onto the field with his teammates for pregame warmups, but the cast on his wrist told of his fate.

The junior receiver who transferred from Washington State in the offseason suffered a broken wrist and will miss the remainder of the season, according to a report from the O’Colly.

Additionally, safety Lyrik Rawls had surgery earlier this week to repair a torn ACL and linebacker Justin Wright also had season-ending knee surgery, as he posted on social media. Wright, a super-senior, says he plans to apply for a medical hardship waiver from the NCAA for a seventh year of eligibility.

