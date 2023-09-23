Oklahoma State football vs. Iowa State: Five takeaways from Cowboys' loss to Cyclones

AMES, Iowa — Oklahoma State has its quarterback, but ending the three-man rotation didn’t work a miracle for a middling offense.

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy went with super-senior Alan Bowman, who was adequate in his first full game of the season, but the Cowboys still dropped a 34-27 decision to Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday.

Bowman completed 23 of 48 pass attempts for 278 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, the last of which was made by Iowa State standout cornerback T.J. Tampa to seal the Cowboys’ fate in the final minutes. Bowman also had a 12-yard touchdown rush.

Ollie Gordon rushed for 121 yards on 18 carries, 71 of which came on a first-quarter run that set up the Cowboys’ first touchdown. The Cowboys (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) finished with 409 yards, becoming the first opponent to surpass 400 yards against the Iowa State defense in the last 19 games.

The offensive line still continued to struggle with run and pass blocking, but the defensive struggles were far more concerning against an offense that had shown little sign of life early in the season.

The Cyclones (2-2, 1-0 Big 12) finished with 422 yards and 20 first downs to snap a two-game losing streak.

Here are four more takeaways from the Cowboys’ second straight loss:

Iowa State defensive back Beau Freyler (17) breaks up a pass intended for OSU receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (88) during the first half of the Cyclones' 34-27 win Saturday in Ames, Iowa.

Cyclone receivers running free

Whether because of busted coverages, slips on the thick Kentucky Bluegrass of Jack Trice Stadium, Oklahoma State’s secondary got beat badly on three of Iowa State’s touchdown plays.

In the first quarter, OSU appeared to have a miscommunication in coverage, with safety Trey Rucker not sticking with Iowa State’s Jaylin Noel, who was wide open for a 38-yard touchdown.

In the second quarter, OSU cornerback D.J. McKinney slipped as he tried to check Iowa State’s Daniel Jackson, who got past him easily and was open for a 29-yard score.

And in the third quarter, Jackson cut in front of Cameron Epps, who slipped to the ground trying to change direction. That left Jackson open for an easy 26-yard TD catch.

In all, Iowa State redshirt freshman quarterback Rocco Becht completed 27 of 38 passes for 348 yards and three touchdowns.

OSU's top receivers limited

OSU coach Mike Gundy has said he’d like Brennan Presley to touch the ball 12 times a game, including his special teams work.

While the senior receiver didn’t get to attempt a punt or kickoff return, he was also rarely targeted in the passing game.

Presley slipped on the first pass thrown his way in the third quarter, which fell incomplete. He had a seven-yard gain on a catch moments later.

De’Zhaun Stribling, who was the Cowboys’ leading receiver through the first two games, did not have a catch until the third quarter as well.

Ultimately, Stribling and Presley combined for five catches for 69 yards.

Iowa State running back Eli Sanders (6) tries to break a tackle by Oklahoma State cornerback Korie Black during the first half Saturday.

Kicking for distance

WIth a gusting wind in the neighborhood of 30 mph, it seemed like a rough day for field goal kickers, but Iowa State’s Chase Contreraz and Oklahoma State’s Alex Hale disproved that theory.

Contreraz, who is known for his strong leg, hit first-half field goals of 46 and 51 yards, both into the wind in the second quarter.

Hale hit a 38-yarder with the wind to end the first half, then added a career-long 53-yarder into the wind in the third.

Hale is 6-of-7 for the season, including 2-of-2 beyond 50 yards.

Stribling returns, Rawls out

The Cowboys got a couple of players back, but were without an important one in the secondary.

Lyrik Rawls, the redshirt sophomore safety who started each of the first three games, was not on the trip because of an undisclosed injury.

Receiver De’Zhaun Stribling returned from an injury suffered early in last week’s loss to South Alabama. And linebacker Justin Wright, who injured his right knee in the season opener, also returned to action for the first time in three weeks.

Offensive lineman Jake Springfield was out again with a nagging ankle injury. He was replaced by Cole Birmingham, who had previously been starting at left tackle. But Birmingham slotted in at right tackle with Dalton Cooper shifting to left tackle.

OSU vs. Kansas State

KICKOFF: 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater (ESPN)

