Oklahoma State football vs. Iowa State: Score, live updates from Cowboys-Cyclones game

The Oklahoma State Cowboys travel to face the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday in Week 4 of the college football season. Here is what you need to know about the Big 12 opener:

When: 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa

TV: FS1

Radio: 96.1 FM

