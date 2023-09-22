Oklahoma State football vs. Iowa State: Score predictions, TV channel, weather & more

AMES, Iowa — After a disappointing loss to close out non-conference play, Oklahoma State has a chance to get back on track with a Big 12 victory.

The Cowboys (2-1) open conference play at Iowa State (1-2) on Saturday aiming to right the ship at just the right time. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. on FS1.

Here is what you need to know about the game:

Predictions for Oklahoma State football vs. Iowa State

Joe Mussatto, Columnist

Iowa State 21, OSU 9

PETERED OUT

Cowboy offense shows little life in Ames

Jacob Unruh, OSU beat writer

OSU 20, Iowa State 17

EYE OF THE STORM

Cowboys escape Cyclones with late defensive stand, find momentum entering bye week

Scott Wright, OSU beat writer

OSU 13, Iowa State 6

MASTER CLASS

Coordinator Bryan Nardo orchestrates defensive work of art to get OSU season back on track

Oklahoma State football rewind: Top players, the cost of defeat, Cowboys' redshirt tracker

Ohio Bobcats wide receiver Sam Wiglusz (12) takes a hit from Iowa State Cyclones defensive back T.J. Tampa (2) during the second quarter at Peden Stadium.

On the air for Oklahoma State football vs. Iowa State

TV: FS1 (Cox 67/HD 728, DirecTV 219, Dish 150, U-verse 652/HD 1652)

Radio: KXXY-FM 96.1

Internet radio: www.thevarsitynetwork.com

Satellite radio: SiriusXM Channel 387

About the broadcasters for Oklahoma State football vs. Iowa State

The FOX crew of Dan Hellie (play-by-play) and Petros Papadakis (analyst) has the call. Hellie is a former NFL Network broadcaster who calls games for FOX and Tennessee Titans preseason games. He is also the voice of Dana White's UFC Tuesday Night Contender Series. A former tailback at USC, Papadakis has been with FOX since 2004 and has served in various roles, including sideline analyst. He also hosts the “Petros and Money Show” in Los Angeles.

Weather for Oklahoma State football vs. Iowa State

Forecast: Cloudy, 77 degrees, Winds SSE at 29 mph, 64% chance of rain

Odds for Oklahoma State football vs. Iowa State

Line: Cyclones by 3.5. Over/under: 36.5

