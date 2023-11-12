Oklahoma State football vs. Houston: TV channel, betting lines, scouting report

Oklahoma State’s Big 12 championship game hopes are not lost. But the path is different.

The Cowboys' path is smoother by winning out. But the scenarios are not simple. And a loss would really make things a mess.

The first win will have to come on the road.

OSU (7-3 5-2 Big 12) travels to Houston for a matchup at 3 p.m. Saturday looking to rebound from a disastrous 45-3 loss at UCF that ended a winning streak and put the Cowboys back to earth.

Here is a look at what you need to know about the game.

How to watch Oklahoma State vs. Houston

When: 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: TDECU Stadium, Houston

TV: ESPN2 (Cox 28/HD 721, Dish 143, DirecTV 209, U-verse 606/HD 1606)

Radio: KXXY-FM 96.1

Line: Oklahoma State by 7.5

Over/under: 59.5

West Virginia safety Anthony Wilson (12) lunges to tackle Houston wide receiver Stephon Johnson (12) during a game on Oct. 12 in Houston.

Scouting Houston

Record: 4-6, 2-5 Big 12

Best player: Defensive lineman Nelson Ceaser is one of the best pass rushers in the Big 12, leading the way with 9.5 sacks. And nine of those have come on his own. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound junior has 12 total tackles for loss and is a problem for opposing offensive lines. He will be the focus of an offensive line that was short-handed in Saturday’s loss at UCF. The Cowboys still allowed just one sack and have allowed just two in the past six games.

The case for Houston: The Cougars’ passing attack behind Texas Tech transfer Donovan Smith can give opponents fits. And against an OSU secondary that really struggled in Orlando, Smith could find success, particularly to Samuel Brown. Brown is second in the Big 12 with 776 receiving yards and 59 receptions. Also, don’t forget the Cougars feature another talented receiver who once called OSU home — Stephon Johnson Jr., who has 18 catches for 208 yards and two touchdowns.

The case for OSU: The chances of the Cowboys’ run game behind Ollie Gordon II sputtering for two straight weeks seems improbable. Houston is 10th in the Big 12 in run defense and has allowed 21 touchdowns on the ground. If the Cowboys can establish Gordon, they have a tremendous advantage. When Gordon goes, great things usually happen. When he doesn’t, the offense has stalled out.

