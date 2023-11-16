Oklahoma State football vs. Houston: Our score predictions are in for Cowboys-Cougars

Oklahoma State’s chance to rebound and stay on course for a Big 12 title game appearance comes in another space city.

The 23rd-ranked Cowboys travel to Houston aiming to rebound from a stunning loss at UCF. The Cowboys (7-3, 5-2 Big 12) and Cougars (4-6, 2-5) kick off at 3 p.m. Saturday in TDECU Stadium.

Here is what you need to know about the Cowboys-Cougars game:

Score predictions for Oklahoma State vs. Houston football

Joe Mussatto, Columnist

OSU 44, Houston 21

H-TOWN REBOUND

Cowboys beat up Cougars to get back on track

Jacob Unruh, OSU beat writer

OSU 38, Houston 27

HOUSTON’S PROBLEM

Ollie Gordon II runs wild, putting Cowboys back on Arlington path

Scott Wright, OSU beat writer

OSU 31, Houston 24

REVIVAL

Ollie Gordon II, Cowboys return to form

Houston Cougars quarterback Donovan Smith (1) runs downfield in the second quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Houston Cougars TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

On the air for Oklahoma State vs. Houston football

TV: ESPN2 (Cox 28/HD 721, Dish 143, DirecTV 209, U-verse 606/HD 1606)

Radio: KXXY-FM 96.1

Internet radio: www.thevarsitynetwork.com

Satellite radio: SiriusXM Channel 139 or 199

About the broadcasters for Oklahoma State vs. Houston football

The ESPN crew of Dave Flemming (play-by-play), Brock Osweiler (analyst) and Kayla Burton (sideline) has the call. Fleming is the radio voice of the San Francisco Giants. He joined ESPN in 2010 to call college basketball and has since expanded to college football, MLB and golf. Osweiler is a former NFL quarterback and Arizona State star who joined ESPN in 2022. He played seven years in the NFL, including five with the Denver Broncos, where he was on the Super Bowl 50 champions. Burton is a former Lehigh basketball player who joined ESPN this year. She previously worked for NFL Network and the ACC Network among other stops.

Weather for Oklahoma State vs. Houston football

Forecast: Mostly sunny, 74 degrees, Winds NE at 7 mph, zero percent chance of rain

Odds for Oklahoma State vs. Houston football

Line: Cowboys by 7. Over/under: 59.5

