Oklahoma State football vs. Houston: Our score predictions are in for Cowboys-Cougars
Oklahoma State’s chance to rebound and stay on course for a Big 12 title game appearance comes in another space city.
The 23rd-ranked Cowboys travel to Houston aiming to rebound from a stunning loss at UCF. The Cowboys (7-3, 5-2 Big 12) and Cougars (4-6, 2-5) kick off at 3 p.m. Saturday in TDECU Stadium.
Here is what you need to know about the Cowboys-Cougars game:
Mussatto: Big 12 was right to change tiebreaker, but good luck quieting the conspiracies
Score predictions for Oklahoma State vs. Houston football
Joe Mussatto, Columnist
OSU 44, Houston 21
H-TOWN REBOUND
Cowboys beat up Cougars to get back on track
Jacob Unruh, OSU beat writer
OSU 38, Houston 27
HOUSTON’S PROBLEM
Ollie Gordon II runs wild, putting Cowboys back on Arlington path
Scott Wright, OSU beat writer
OSU 31, Houston 24
REVIVAL
Ollie Gordon II, Cowboys return to form
On the air for Oklahoma State vs. Houston football
TV: ESPN2 (Cox 28/HD 721, Dish 143, DirecTV 209, U-verse 606/HD 1606)
Radio: KXXY-FM 96.1
Internet radio: www.thevarsitynetwork.com
Satellite radio: SiriusXM Channel 139 or 199
About the broadcasters for Oklahoma State vs. Houston football
The ESPN crew of Dave Flemming (play-by-play), Brock Osweiler (analyst) and Kayla Burton (sideline) has the call. Fleming is the radio voice of the San Francisco Giants. He joined ESPN in 2010 to call college basketball and has since expanded to college football, MLB and golf. Osweiler is a former NFL quarterback and Arizona State star who joined ESPN in 2022. He played seven years in the NFL, including five with the Denver Broncos, where he was on the Super Bowl 50 champions. Burton is a former Lehigh basketball player who joined ESPN this year. She previously worked for NFL Network and the ACC Network among other stops.
Weather for Oklahoma State vs. Houston football
Forecast: Mostly sunny, 74 degrees, Winds NE at 7 mph, zero percent chance of rain
Odds for Oklahoma State vs. Houston football
Line: Cowboys by 7. Over/under: 59.5
