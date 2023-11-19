Oklahoma State football vs Houston: Takeaways as Ollie Gordon, Cowboys stay in Big 12 race

HOUSTON — With just under 2 ½ minutes left in the first half and Houston firmly in control with a double-digit lead, Cougar quarterback Donovan Smith delivered a pass directly into the hands of Oklahoma State safety Trey Rucker.

It felt like a brief moment of positivity for OSU in a game that was otherwise dominated by the home squad.

Instead, it was the start of an avalanche.

The 23rd-ranked Cowboys went from on the ropes to on the Cougars’ throats, erasing an uncomfortably bad start and running to a 43-30 win Saturday at TDECU Stadium.

The Cowboys (8-3, 6-2 Big 12) scored 27 straight points from the closing minutes of the second quarter to the middle of the fourth.

OSU scored 10 points in the final 2:12 of the first half, including receiver Leon Johnson III catching his first touchdown pass as a Cowboy, then running back Ollie Gordon II added two touchdowns of his own in the third quarter.

Most importantly, the Cowboy defense tightened up. After getting hit for big plays early, the Pokes allowed just one scoring drive after giving up two TDs in the first three series.

Here are four more takeaways from the Cowboys’ comeback win at Houston (4-7, 2-6):

More: Brennan Presley nearly ties Oklahoma State football record vs. Houston & more key stats

Ollie Gordon II explodes in third quarter

OSU running back Ollie Gordon II (0) scores a touchdown against Houston during the second half of a 43-30 win Saturday in Houston.

Gordon didn’t have a rushing attempt until OSU’s third offensive possession of the day.

But he got plenty.

Coming into the game as the nation’s leading rusher, Gordon finished with 164 yards and three touchdowns, plus another 16 receiving yards.

Gordon surpassed the 100-yard mark with a 62-yard run in the third quarter, his seventh game of at least 100 rushing yards in the last eight.

He had just nine carries for 38 yards at halftime, but found open space in the third quarter, rushing six times for 80 yards and two touchdowns in the quarter. He added another score in the fourth.

Gordon increased his season total to 1,414 yards with 15 touchdowns.

More: Mike Gundy, Dana Holgorsen benefited from each other in year together at Oklahoma State

Brennan Presley sets career marks

Houston linebacker Jamal Morris (25) grabs the shirt of Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley (80) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

OSU receiver Brennan Presley had over 100 yards by halftime and set career marks for receptions and yards in the third quarter.

The senior from Bixby finished with 189 yards, including 79 yards after the catch, on 15 catches. He was targeted 19 times in all.

Presley’s previous bests were 10 catches for 137 yards, both in the 2021 Fiesta Bowl win over Notre Dame.

He finished one catch shy of the OSU record for catches in a game.

More: Can Ollie Gordon recapture magic from Oklahoma State football's win streak vs. Houston?

Nick Martin anchors defense

Rucker’s interception in the second quarter and Cam Smith’s in the fourth were critical plays, but linebacker Nick Martin seemed to always show up when OSU needed a big tackle.

Nicknamed The Missle, particularly because of his closing speed to make stops, he showed off how he earned that name with his fifth double-digit tackle game of the season.

Martin had 12 stops, 11 of which were solo, with three for loss and a sack.

More: Which players are committed to Oklahoma State football in the 2024 recruiting class?

Jaden Bray returns, scores

Oklahoma State's Jaden Bray (5) celebrates with Josiah Johnson (16) after a touchdown catch against Houston during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

OSU redshirt sophomore receiver Jaden Bray saw the field for the first time since suffering an injury at West Virginia on Oct. 21, and his first catch went for a 23-yard touchdown.

Bray beat the defensive back across from him and pulled in a fade throw from Bowman for the Cowboys’ first touchdown of the game.

Bray was one of seven receivers OSU brought on the trip, with Blaine Green — who returned from injury last week — was not in uniform.

Regular starting left guard Jason Brooks Jr. is expected to miss several weeks. His replacement, Cole Birmingham, started and split time with Taylor Miterko.

Backup running back Elijah Collins continues to battle an ankle injury and was not one of the three running backs — Gordon, Jaden Nixon and Sesi Vailahi — on the trip.

More: Oklahoma State football: What to know about 2023 OSU Cowboys schedule, roster & more

OSU vs. BYU

KICKOFF: TBD Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater (TBD)

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State football beats Houston to stay in Big 12 title race