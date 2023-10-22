Oklahoma State football vs. Cincinnati: TV channel, betting lines, matchup breakdown

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State gets its first look at a new Big 12 opponent.

It’s on homecoming. And it’s at a time the Cowboys are red hot.

OSU (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) hosts Cincinnati at 7 p.m. Saturday in Boone Pickens Stadium looking for a fourth straight victory.

Here is a look at what you need to know about the game.

How to watch Oklahoma State vs. Cincinnati

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater

TV: ESPN2 (Cox 28/HD 721, Dish 143, DirecTV 209, U-verse 606/HD 1606)

Radio: KXXY-FM 96.1

Line: OSU by 8

Over/under: 54.5

Scouting Cincinnati

Record: 2-5, 0-4 Big 12

Best player: Quarterback Emory Jones is a familiar face for the Cowboys. The redshirt senior, who is at his third school, was at Arizona State last season when OSU beat the Sun Devils in Stillwater. He was mostly contained that day, throwing for 223 yards and a touchdown while rushing for minus-17 yards after being sacked three times. He’s still a dangerous dual-threat who can give the Cowboys fits. Jones has completed just 61% of his passes while throwing 13 touchdowns. He’s also rushed for three touchdowns and 408 yards, which is second on the team.

The case for Cincinnati: The Bearcats are due. With five straight losses, a sixth would be the longest skid for the program since 1998. But they found some rhythm in the final quarter of Saturday’s loss to Baylor, outscoring the Bears 15-3 in the fourth while rushing for 240 yards. Still, Cincinnati’s biggest advantage will be its run defense, which is second best in the Big 12. The Bearcats have allowed opponents to rush for an average of 100.7 yards per game and a conference-best 3.2 yards per carry. If a team is going to slow down the runaway train that is Ollie Gordon II, it will be a Cincinnati defense motivated to finally get a Big 12 win.

The case for OSU: Ollie Gordon II. Ollie Gordon II. Ollie Gordon II. OK, it’s not that simple. But the Cowboys are going to ride their superstar running back as far as they can. And right now, there appears to be no end in sight, even with Cincinnati’s defense. However, that really starts with the success up front. OSU’s offensive line is overpowering opponents right now, which has boosted Gordon and allowed quarterback Alan Bowman to operate at a solid level. If the big men keep up their strong play — despite multiple injuries — the Cowboys have the clear advantage to win a fourth straight game.

