Oklahoma State football vs. Cincinnati: Score, live updates from Cowboys-Bearcats
The Oklahoma State Cowboys host the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday in Week 9 of the college football season. Here is what you need to know about the Big 12 game:
2023 Oklahoma State football schedule
Sept. 9: Oklahoma State 27, Arizona State 15
Sept. 16: South Alabama 33, Oklahoma State 7
Sept. 23: Iowa State 34, Oklahoma State 27
Oct. 14: Oklahoma State 39, Kansas 32
Oct. 21: Oklahoma State 48, West Virginia 34
Oct. 28: vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)
Nov. 4: vs. Oklahoma, TBA
Nov. 11: at UCF, TBA
Nov. 18: at Houston, TBA
Nov. 25: vs. BYU, TBA
