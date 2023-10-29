Oklahoma State football vs. Cincinnati takeaways: Ollie Gordon joins Barry Sanders in win

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon needed just four yards to eclipse the 200-yard mark for the second straight game.

Just to be safe, he went 75.

Gordon’s last carry of the night, a first-down handoff at the OSU 25 late in the fourth quarter, went the distance and slammed an exclamation point on the Cowboys’ 45-13 win over Cincinnati on a homecoming Saturday night at Boone Pickens Stadium.

Gordon finished with 271 yards rushing with two touchdowns and another 21 receiving yards to give him 292 from scrimmage, his best total in an ever-improving season.

Gordon had 145 yards from scrimmage against Kansas State, 284 against Kansas, 282 (all rushing) at West Virginia and the 292 on Saturday. Each of those are OSU wins in response to the pair of painful losses suffered in late September.

Gordon joined Barry Sanders as the only OSU running backs in history to rush for over 250 yards in consecutive games.

The Cowboys (6-2, 4-1 Big 12) now find themselves in a five-way tie for first place in the Big 12 Conference standings with a 2:30 p.m. Bedlam contest a week away, back at BPS.

Here are four more takeaways from the Cowboy victory:

Oct 28, 2023; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Ollie Gordon II (0) tries to get away from Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jack Dingle (49)during a college football game between Oklahoma State and Cincinnati at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

First-team defense flexes muscle

The OSU defense felt shaky in the early going. After a 63-yard touchdown run by Myles Montgomery of Cincinnati late in the first quarter that tied the game at 7, the Bearcats had already produced 172 yards of offense.

They had 258 yards at halftime, trailing just 10-7.

The Cowboys’ first-team defense gave up just 57 yards through the third quarter and part of the fourth before the starters were sent to the sideline.

Linebacker Nick Martin led the defense with 12 tackles. He is averaging 13.8 tackles per game during the four-game win streak.

Cameron Epps had his team-leading third interception, setting up a third-quarter touchdown. And Nathan Latu forced a fumble that was recovered by Collin Oliver.

Leon Johnson III emerges in first start

A year ago, he was playing Division III football, but on Saturday, Leon Johnson III was going for triple-digits.

The OSU transfer from George Fox University in Oregon had five catches for 149 yards in his first start as a Cowboy.

A 6-foot-5, 217-pound senior, Johnson had appeared in three games prior to Saturday, but had not been targeted with a pass. He had a 67-yard catch in the second quarter. It had looked like the Cowboys would try to redshirt Johnson to give him time to adjust to D-I football, but with a slew of injuries at outside receiver, he found himself in the starting lineup Saturday.

Still, he wasn’t the only Johnson with a big play on Saturday.

Tight end Josiah Johnson scored the first touchdown of his OSU career. A super-senior transfer from UMass, Johnson hauled in a 29-yard throw from Alan Bowman in the first quarter.

Oct 28, 2023; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys tight end Josiah Johnson (16) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a college football game between Oklahoma State and Cincinnati at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

Brennan Presley scores twice

While Gordon stole the show, receiver Brennan Presley had another impactful day.

He scored a receiving touchdown and added a 1-yard rushing TD, both in the third quarter.

His yardage wasn’t wild, finishing with 39 receiving yards on three catches and four rushes for 11 yards. But his constant presence helped occasionally pull eyes away from Gordon.

Cowboys without several receivers

Three receivers were out Saturday because of injuries, forcing the Cowboys to go deep into the roster for pass-catching options.

Talyn Shettron and Blaine Green, who each suffered injuries at West Virginia last week, were out Saturday, as was expected starter Jaden Bray.

Starting left guard Jason Brooks Jr. did not suit up, also because of an injury sustained at West Virginia. He was replaced by Cole Birmingham.

Backup linebacker Donovan Stephens was out as well after undergoing a minor surgical procedure during the week, according to a report on the Cowboy Radio Network.

