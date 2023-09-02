Oklahoma State football vs. Central Arkansas: Score, live updates from OSU's season opener
The Oklahoma State Cowboys host the Central Arkansas Bears on Saturday in Week 1 of the college football season. Here's everything you need to know:
How to watch Oklahoma State vs. Central Arkansas football
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater
TV: ESPN+ (subscription required)
Radio: 96.1 FM
2023 Oklahoma State football schedule
What's the best-case and worst-case scenario for each game in 2023? Scott Wright breaks it all down.
Sept. 2: vs. Central Arkansas, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)
Sept. 9: at Arizona State, 9:30 p.m.
Sept. 16: vs. South Alabama, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)
Sept. 23: at Iowa State, TBA
Oct. 6 (Friday): vs. Kansas State, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Oct. 14: vs. Kansas, TBA
Oct. 21: at West Virginia, TBA
Oct. 28: vs. Cincinnati, TBA
Nov. 4: vs. Oklahoma, TBA
Nov. 11: at UCF, TBA
Nov. 18: at Houston, TBA
Nov. 25: vs. BYU, TBA
2023 Oklahoma State Cowboys preview guide
