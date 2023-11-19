Oklahoma State football vs. BYU: TV channel, betting lines, scouting report

STILLWATER — The path to Jerry World is clearer for Oklahoma State, though still treacherous.

The simple way to solve anything is to just win.

OSU (8-3 6-2 Big 12) hosts BYU at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium for a crucial senior day that could see the Cowboys clinch a spot in the Big 12 championship game for a second time in three seasons.

Here is a look at what you need to know about the game.

How to watch Oklahoma State vs. BYU

When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater

TV: ABC (Cox 8/HD 705, Dish 5, DirecTV 5, U-verse 5/HD 1005)

Radio: KXXY-FM 96.1

Line: Cowboys by 16

Over/under: 56.5

BYU defensive end Logan Lutui (59) congratulates cornerback Jakob Robinson (0) on a defensive stop in the first quarter against Cincinnati on Sept. 29 at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah.

Scouting BYU

Record: 5-6, 2-6 Big 12

Best player: The Cougars don’t necessarily have elite starpower right now in their inaugural Big 12 season. But they do have a strong cornerback in Jakob Robinson, who has four interceptions and seven pass breakups this season. Robinson is a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award and he’s won the Jim Thorpe Award weekly honor twice this season. He will be matched up on the outside against talented OSU receivers like Jaden Bray and Rashod Owens. And Robinson could be trouble against quarterback Alan Bowman, who has thrown four interceptions the last two games.

The case for BYU: Statistically, the Cougars are one of the worst teams in the Big 12 on both sides of the football. But that doesn’t make them less dangerous. Ask OU. The Cougars pushed the Sooners near the brink on Saturday while fighting for bowl eligibility. A desperate team can be trouble and right now BYU is just that. Getting bowl eligibility while also knocking OSU out of the Big 12 title game would be quite a way to close out the regular season.

The case for OSU: For nearly six full quarters over the past two games, the Cowboys looked lost. But Saturday’s response in the second half was proof this OSU team is far different from a year ago when the season fell apart down the stretch. The Cowboys have Ollie Gordon II — a running back the Cougars will have fits slowing down, even if he’s not 100% — and a defense that continues to find ways. Plus, there is so much to play for with the Big 12 title game berth on the line.

