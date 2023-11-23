Oklahoma State football vs. BYU: Our score predictions are in for Cowboys-Cougars
STILLWATER — Oklahoma State has a chance to add a game to its schedule.
And it’s a big one.
The 20th-ranked Cowboys host BYU while still alive to the Big 12 championship game. The Cowboys (8-3, 6-2) and Cougars (5-6, 2-6) kick off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Boone Pickens Stadium.
It’s also senior day.
Here is what you need to know about the game:
Score predictions for Oklahoma State vs. BYU football
Joe Mussatto, Columnist
OSU 37, BYU 12
ARLINGTON AWAITS
Cowboys earn Big 12 title bid in BYU beatdown
Jacob Unruh, OSU beat writer
OSU 38, BYU 24
SOMETHING IN THE ORANGE
Cowboys dominate to clinch second Big 12 title game in three years
Scott Wright, OSU beat writer
OSU 34, BYU 23
TROPHY CHASING
Cowboys win to earn spot in Big 12 Championship Game
On the air for for Oklahoma State vs. BYU football
TV: ABC (Cox 8/HD 705, Dish 5, DirecTV 5, U-verse 5/HD 1005)
Radio: KXXY-FM 96.1
Internet radio: www.thevarsitynetwork.com
Satellite radio: SiriusXM Channel 137 or 199
About the broadcasters for Oklahoma State vs. BYU football
The ESPN crew of Anish Shroff (play-by-play), Andre Ware (analyst) and Paul Carcaterra (sideline) has the call. Shroff who joined ESPN in 2008 and is now the play-by-play voice for various college sports and lacrosse. He is also the radio play-by-play announcer for the Carolina Panthers. Ware is a former Heisman Trophy winner at Houston. The quarterback was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame and joined ESPN in 2003. Carcaterra joined ESPN in 2010 as a lacrosse game analyst and sideline reporter.
Weather for Oklahoma State vs. BYU football
Forecast: Mostly cloudy, 51 degrees, Winds SE at 10 mph, 24% chance of rain
Odds for Oklahoma State vs. BYU football
Line: Cowboys by 17. Over/under: 56.5
