Oklahoma State football vs. BYU: Our score predictions are in for Cowboys-Cougars

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State has a chance to add a game to its schedule.

And it’s a big one.

The 20th-ranked Cowboys host BYU while still alive to the Big 12 championship game. The Cowboys (8-3, 6-2) and Cougars (5-6, 2-6) kick off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Boone Pickens Stadium.

It’s also senior day.

Here is what you need to know about the game:

BYU tight end Isaac Rex (83) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Oklahoma during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Score predictions for Oklahoma State vs. BYU football

Joe Mussatto, Columnist

OSU 37, BYU 12

ARLINGTON AWAITS

Cowboys earn Big 12 title bid in BYU beatdown

Jacob Unruh, OSU beat writer

OSU 38, BYU 24

SOMETHING IN THE ORANGE

Cowboys dominate to clinch second Big 12 title game in three years

Scott Wright, OSU beat writer

OSU 34, BYU 23

TROPHY CHASING

Cowboys win to earn spot in Big 12 Championship Game

On the air for for Oklahoma State vs. BYU football

TV: ABC (Cox 8/HD 705, Dish 5, DirecTV 5, U-verse 5/HD 1005)

Radio: KXXY-FM 96.1

Internet radio: www.thevarsitynetwork.com

Satellite radio: SiriusXM Channel 137 or 199

About the broadcasters for Oklahoma State vs. BYU football

The ESPN crew of Anish Shroff (play-by-play), Andre Ware (analyst) and Paul Carcaterra (sideline) has the call. Shroff who joined ESPN in 2008 and is now the play-by-play voice for various college sports and lacrosse. He is also the radio play-by-play announcer for the Carolina Panthers. Ware is a former Heisman Trophy winner at Houston. The quarterback was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame and joined ESPN in 2003. Carcaterra joined ESPN in 2010 as a lacrosse game analyst and sideline reporter.

Weather for Oklahoma State vs. BYU football

Forecast: Mostly cloudy, 51 degrees, Winds SE at 10 mph, 24% chance of rain

Odds for Oklahoma State vs. BYU football

Line: Cowboys by 17. Over/under: 56.5

