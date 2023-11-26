Oklahoma State football vs. BYU: 4 takeaways from Cowboys' win to reach Big 12 title game

STILLWATER — The drama couldn’t have been thicker as Oklahoma State and BYU players, coaches and fans waited for the result of the most important video replay review in Cowboy football history.

Then the key word — confirmed — came from head referee Michael VanderVelde that OSU safety Trey Rucker had stripped the ball free of a BYU player for a fumble recovery, sealing the Cowboys’ 40-34 double-overtime win over the Cougars on Saturday night at Boone Pickens Stadium.

The win sends Oklahoma State to the Big 12 Championship Game for just the second time in its history, all coming in the last three years.

No. 20 Oklahoma State will face seventh-ranked Texas for the Big 12 championship at 11 a.m. next Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

OSU (9-3, 7-2 Big 12) owns one Big 12 title, winning it in 2011 when the conference title game was not in effect.

Oklahoma State earned its spot on Saturday, rallying from a 24-6 halftime deficit and getting two touchdown runs from Ollie Gordon II in overtime as he finished with 166 rushing yards.

And the defense, which had been much stronger after a leaky first half, came up with the key stop as Rucker ripped the ball free and grabbed it to claim the victory.

Here are four more takeaways from the Cowboys’ regular-season finale:

Blocked kick comes up big for BYU

After OSU running back Ollie Gordon II scored his third touchdown of the game to put the Pokes on top 27-24 with less than two minutes to play, BYU (5-7, 2-7) blocked the extra point, and that turned out to be crucial.

That kept the Cougars within three points, so rather than needing a touchdown on the final drive, they could fight to get into field goal range. And they did.

The 10-play drive ended with a 48-yard field goal by Will Ferrin as the fourth-quarter clock expired to tie the game at 27 and force overtime.

Ollie Gordon goes for triple-digits again

Ollie Gordon II had to grind for his yards once again, but still surpassed the 100-yard mark once more, while also matching a Barry Sanders mark for rushing touchdowns.

The sophomore has hit triple-digits in eight of the last nine games. He entered the game tied for the national lead in rushing yards and had 77 yards at halftime. Gordon pushed past 100 early in the fourth quarter — a drive he finished with a 2-yard touchdown run that cut BYU’s lead to 24-21.

With his two overtime rushing scores, plus three during regulation, Gordon became the only OSU back besides Sanders to rush for five touchdowns in a game.

Gordon’s first touchdown of the day came in the third quarter, with the other three in the fourth quarter and overtime. This was his sixth game of the season with multiple touchdowns.

The Cowboy offense exploded in the second half, primarily through the air, which opened lanes for Gordon late. Alan Bowman had just 76 passing yards at halftime, but finished with 321, completing 66% of his passes.

OSU's Ollie Gordon II (0) rushes the ball during the first half of the Cowboys' 40-34 double-overtime win against BYU on Saturday in Stillwater. Gordon had 34 carries for 166 yards and five touchdowns.

Cowboy seniors honored

Oklahoma State recognized 28 seniors on Saturday in a pregame ceremony.

Of the 28 players, 16 have an additional year of eligibility remaining as a result of the NCAA ruling following the COVID-impacted 2020 season.

Of the 12 others, as many as three — quarterback Alan Bowman, linebacker Justin Wright and receiver Leon Johnson III — could appeal to the NCAA for an additional year of eligibility.

Elijah Collins still out with ankle injury

With a walking boot on his right foot, Elijah Collins hobbled onto the field for his Senior Day recognition on Saturday.

The Michigan State running back transfer’s final season got derailed an ankle injury, causing him to miss the final three games of the regular season. He had been a contributor early, ending the regular season with 142 yards and two touchdowns.

Without Collins, the Cowboys had just four running backs in uniform on Saturday, with Ollie Gordon II, Jaden Nixon, Sesi Vailahi and walk-on Seth Swirczynski.

The receiver group got a boost thanks to health. Blaine Green returned to action after missing last week.

