Oklahoma State football vs. Arizona State: Score, live updates from Cowboys' Week 2 game

The Oklahoma State Cowboys travel to face the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday in Week 2 of the college football season. Here's everything you need to know:

How to watch Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State football

When: 9:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Ariz.

TV: FS1

Radio: 96.1 FM

2023 Oklahoma State football schedule

What's the best-case and worst-case scenario for each game in 2023? Scott Wright breaks it all down.

Sept. 2: Oklahoma State 27, Central Arkansas 13

Sept. 9: at Arizona State, 9:30 p.m.

Sept. 16: vs. South Alabama, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

Sept. 23: at Iowa State, TBA

Oct. 6 (Friday): vs. Kansas State, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Oct. 14: vs. Kansas, TBA

Oct. 21: at West Virginia, TBA

Oct. 28: vs. Cincinnati, TBA

Nov. 4: vs. Oklahoma, TBA

Nov. 11: at UCF, TBA

Nov. 18: at Houston, TBA

Nov. 25: vs. BYU, TBA

