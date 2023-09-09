Oklahoma State football vs. Arizona State: Score, live updates from Cowboys' Week 2 game
The Oklahoma State Cowboys travel to face the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday in Week 2 of the college football season. Here's everything you need to know:
How to watch Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State football
When: 9:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Ariz.
TV: FS1
Radio: 96.1 FM
2023 Oklahoma State football schedule
2023 Oklahoma State football schedule
Sept. 2: Oklahoma State 27, Central Arkansas 13
Sept. 9: at Arizona State, 9:30 p.m.
Sept. 16: vs. South Alabama, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)
Sept. 23: at Iowa State, TBA
Oct. 6 (Friday): vs. Kansas State, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Oct. 14: vs. Kansas, TBA
Oct. 21: at West Virginia, TBA
Oct. 28: vs. Cincinnati, TBA
Nov. 4: vs. Oklahoma, TBA
Nov. 11: at UCF, TBA
Nov. 18: at Houston, TBA
Nov. 25: vs. BYU, TBA
2023 Oklahoma State Cowboys preview guide
