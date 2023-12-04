Oklahoma State football unable to establish Ollie Gordon in Big 12 loss to Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas — Ollie Gordon II threw his helmet. He knocked over a chair.

Oklahoma State’s running back was heated on the sideline.

Perhaps it was frustrations overflowing from a lack of touches. Most likely, it was anger from just how the Cowboys’ second trip to Jerry World in three seasons was going.

Not well. Not well at all.

A 49-21 loss to No. 7-ranked Texas in Saturday’s Big 12 Championship Game was a letdown all around.

But Gordon — once a Heisman Trophy contender — was a non-factor.

Oklahoma State's Ollie Gordon II (0) is tackled by Texas's Byron Murphy II (90) and Jerrin Thompson (28) in the first half of the Big 12 Football Championship game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Texas Longhorns at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

He rushed for just 34 yards on 13 carries. He caught four passes for 54 yards.

And he only carried the football seven times the first four drives, including not touching it at all on the opening three plays.

Gordon also failed to score a touchdown for the fourth time this season. Each time has resulted in a loss.

“We couldn’t really get him established early,” OSU offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said. “And I didn’t really want to, to be honest.”

Dunn said the plan was to start fast through the air. Loosen up a beefy defensive line and then hammer Gordon.

But with that plan going awry and the defense unable to stop Quinn Ewers and the Longhorns, Gordon was utilized less and less throughout the day.

Oklahoma State's Ollie Gordon II (0) walks of the field following the Big 12 Football Championship game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Texas Longhorns at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

“We knew that they’re very, very good inside in the tackle area,” Dunn said. “And we just kinda wanted to give it a second and maybe wear them down just a little bit before we started springing Ollie into action.

“And it just didn’t go our way. But we had full intention to get Ollie a million carries today.”

Gordon finished the regular season as the nation’s leading rusher with 1,614 yards and 20 rushing touchdowns.

He also was not 100%. He left the game multiple times after hits.

That opened the door for true freshman Sesi Vailahi, who had two carries for 7 yards and two receptions for 12 yards in his most meaningful action of the season.

“Shout out to him,” OSU quarterback Alan Bowman said. “He played at a high level when we needed him. He came up on third and fourth down.”

