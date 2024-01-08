Will Oklahoma State football transfer quarterback Gunnar Gundy start at Ohio?

STILLWATER — Gunnar Gundy has a chance to see the field more often next season.

The Oklahoma State transfer quarterback, who's the son of Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy, announced his commitment to Ohio on Friday. In his three seasons at OSU, Gundy threw for 449 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions.

Gundy now joins an Ohio team that went 10-3 (6-2 MAC) this season. It capped off the strong campaign with a Myrtle Beach Bowl win over Georgia Southern on Dec. 16.

Oct 14, 2023; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State's Gunnar Gundy (12) warms up before an NCAA football game between Oklahoma State (OSU) and Kansas at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan J. Fish-USA TODAY Sports

Will OSU transfer Gundy Gundy start at Ohio?

The Bobcats boast a competitive roster, but Gundy fills an immediate need at quarterback.

Ohio is now without four-year starting quarterback Kurtis Rourke, who transferred to Indiana on Dec. 14. Rourke earned All-MAC second team honors this season after he threw for 2,207 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Gundy isn't the only candidate to replace Rourke, though.

Graduate quarterback CJ Harris still has eligibility. He led Ohio to an Arizona Bowl win over Wyoming in 2022, but he only appeared in the first two games of this season before he got shut down due to an undisclosed medical condition.

Graduate quarterback Parker Navarro is also eligible to return next season. He completed 11 of 16 passes for 120 yards and one touchdown in Ohio's bowl win over Georgia Southern.

Both Harris and Navarro are experienced players. Still, Gundy figures to be in an open competition for Ohio's starting quarterback spot next season.

