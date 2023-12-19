Oklahoma State football: Three recruiting questions looming as signing day arrives

STILLWATER — College football’s early signing period is on the horizon, set to open at 7 a.m. Wednesday, and Oklahoma State is mostly finished with its class — for now.

While programs had been focused on filling all the vacancies in the early signing period, the December transfer portal window has changed the math.

Now, OSU coach Mike Gundy, like so many other coaches around the country, knows he must save some vacancies for the February signing date to react to roster changes that happen over the next month.

Less than 48 hours ahead of signing day, OSU has 15 players committed, well short of the 25 allowed. But not filling those spots now will give Gundy and Co. some flexibility in targeting transfer portal and high school prospects in January and February.

Here are three questions about the Cowboys’ signing class:

More: Oklahoma State football adds two transfers. Who's in, out via the portal? Here's the list

Will the Cowboys add anyone else?

OSU football commit Josh Ford, left, celebrates with his father, Ray Ford, at a signing day ceremony Monday at the Stillwater High School gym.

It certainly seems likely the class could grow by another player or two, and could even stretch beyond signing day. The Cowboys are a finalist for 6-foot-4, 185-pound defensive back Jacobi Oliphant from St. Louis University High School, who announced he will make his final announcement Thursday.

OSU is the only Power Five program in Oliphant’s top five, which also includes Wyoming, Arkansas State, Colorado State and Ohio.

Additionally, the Cowboys made a late overture to Del City defensive back LaDainian Fields, the cousin of OSU commit Rodney Fields Jr. LaDainian has been committed to TCU for a while now, but could still be a target for a late flip.

And the Pokes are in the mix for 6-foot-2, 225-pound running back Jaden Allen-Hendrix from Irmo High School in Columbia, South Carolina. Like with Oliphant, the Cowboys are the only Power Five program with an offer for the incredibly productive but unheralded recruit.

Allen-Hendrix had more than 2,500 yards from scrimmage and averaged nearly 10 yards per carry this season.

Other than Oliphant’s Thursday announcement, there are no specific timetables for news on the others.

Stillwater's Josh Ford scores a touchdown during a high school football game between Muskogee and Stillwater in Stillwater, Okla., Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.

Where is the strength of this class?

The defensive versatility of the group is vast, with defensive linemen who can play outside or develop into interior pieces, an edge rusher in Midlothian, Texas, product Temerrick Johnson who is cut from the Collin Oliver mold and an array of defensive backs that can fit multiple roles on the back end.

On offense, quarterback Maealiuaki Smith is a natural thrower with decent mobility who is regarded as the top recruit in the class. Tre Griffiths is a 6-foot-3, 205-pound receiver to fill a hole of a big wideout, which is an area the Cowboys have become depleted.

The class has a couple of in-state contributors the Cowboys really like in Del City running back Rodney Fields Jr. and tight end Josh Ford from Stillwater. Lastly, the offensive line group looks to be physical with good size.

More: How father’s memory, family guided Del City star Rodney Fields Jr. toward Oklahoma State

Rodney Fields escapes the tackle of Andrew Hancock at a semi-final playoff game as Del City plays Claremore on Nov 24, 2023; in Noble, Oklahoma, USA; at Noble High School. Mandatory Credit: Steve Sisney-The Oklahoman

What holes are left to fill in February?

This will depend on what happens with the looming decisions to be made from Oliphant, LaDainian Fields and Allen-Hendrix. If the Cowboys don’t land at least two of those players, they’ll likely look to fill a defensive back and running back spot in the February signing period.

Receiver could be another target area, though they could also stick with portal options to bring a more immediate impact.

And depending on what happens with some defensive linemen who have a super-senior year available, the Pokes might also want to boost that group going forward.

Otherwise, any further additions will be more a reaction to what is lost in the transfer portal between now and Jan. 2 when the window closes.

Oklahoma State 2024 recruiting class

Here’s a look at the players committed to Oklahoma State for football in the class of 2024:

Name, Position, Height, Weight, Hometown (School)

Jonathan Agumadu, LB, 6-1, 220, McKinney, Texas

Landyn Cleveland, S, 6-0, 185, Mansfield, Texas (Legacy)

Rodney Fields Jr., RB, 5-9, 187, Del City

Josh Ford, TE, 6-5, 230, Stillwater

Tre Griffiths, WR, 6-3, 205, Keller, Texas

Caleb Hackleman, OL, 6-6, 275, Texarkana, Texas (Pleasant Grove)

Chauncey Johnson, OL, 6-4, 295, Lonoke, Arkansas

Temerrick Johnson, OLB/DE, 6-3, 205, Midlothian, Texas (Heritage)

David Kabongo, S, 5-11, 180, Trophy Club, Texas (Byron Nelson)

Nuku Mafi, OL, 6-4, 295, Salt Lake City (West)

Willie Nelson, DB, 5-9, 170, Longview, Texas

Armstrong Nnodim, DL, 6-2, 250, Mesquite, Texas (Horn)

Maealiuaki Smith, QB, 6-4, 210, San Mateo, California (Junipero Serra)

Luke Webb, DE, 6-3, 280, Deer Park, Texas

Gunnar Wilson, LB, 6-2, 210, Melissa, Texas

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State football: 3 questions looming as signing day arrives