Oklahoma State football thinks lapses in pass coverage vs. Iowa State are 'easily fixable'

AMES, Iowa — Bryan Nardo’s voice was soft, but his words were not.

“Too many explosive passes,” the first-year Oklahoma State defensive coordinator said after the Cowboys’ 34-27 loss to Iowa State on Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium. “That’s really what it comes down to. It’s the explosive plays, something we need to continue to eliminate.”

In handing Oklahoma State (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) its second straight loss, Iowa State scored four touchdowns, and on three of them a receiver was running wide-open for an untouched score.

None were as much of a gut punch as the first one, a fourth-and-4 in the first quarter when it looked like the Cowboys were positioned for a big early stop. Cyclone receiver Jaylin Noel ran past safety Trey Rucker, who appeared to think he had extra help behind him.

Instead, Noel was all alone behind the Cowboy defense.

“We just had a bust,” head coach Mike Gundy said. “Just dropped coverage. The scheme was fine, but we dropped coverage.”

Iowa State wide receiver Daniel Jackson (16) is pushed out of bounds by Oklahoma State safety Trey Rucker (9) after catching a pass during the first half of Saturday's game in Ames, Iowa.

Later, Iowa State’s Daniel Jackson twice found himself in open space on the way to a TD. The first, he juked at the line of scrimmage and OSU cornerback D.J. McKinney slipped when turning to run with him on a second-quarter score.

Then in the third quarter, Jackson cut in front of safety Cameron Epps, who also lost his footing and couldn’t attempt to run Jackson down on a TD that gave Iowa State a 27-17 lead.

Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht, a redshirt freshman, completed 27 of 38 passes for 348 yards and the three aforementioned touchdowns. Eight of his passes went for 15 yards or more, accounting for 211 yards and 21 points — and 100% of Nardo’s frustration.

“I thought we fit the run better,” Nardo said. “I thought we were aggressive in our run fits. I thought we tackled well. But we did not eliminate the big pass.

“We had a miscommunication on the first one. Just need to do a better job of eliminating the explosive pass.”

While Gundy said the variety of miscommunications and defensive busts the Cowboys have had while allowing 77 points the past two weeks were a mix of mental lapses and the adjustment to a new defense, Nardo feels his players are picking up his scheme well.

“It was just a mental bust in the moment,” Nardo said of Iowa State’s first touchdown. “It was nothing crazy. They haven’t really done a lot of doing the wrong thing. The guys are trying to do the right thing and they’re pretty locked in with it.

“That was the only one on the day when we felt like we weren’t communicating well.”

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy watches from the sideline during the first half of Saturday's game in Ames, Iowa.

The Cowboys were strong against the run, allowing 78 yards on 32 carries before the Cyclones tacked on a couple of losses kneeling to end the game. Iowa State had just two rushes over 10 yards and averaged 2.4 yards per carry.

“We allowed our kids to play fast and our kids played their butts off,” Nardo said.

Safeties Kendal Daniels and Cameron Epps had 10 tackles apiece to lead the defense, and middle linebacker Nick Martin had seven. The Cowboys had five tackles for loss, but didn’t have a sack for the first time since the loss at Kansas last season.

Iowa State converted six of 17 third-down opportunities (35.2%) and its only fourth-down try. Third-down defense has been one of OSU’s strongest areas the past few seasons, but opponents are converting 40% this season.

“We need to do a better job on third down,” Gundy said. “Concerned? I’m not concerned. We’re learning it. I think our guys are playing hard. We need to work through a couple dropped coverages. We had a couple dropped coverages a week ago, had a couple today. If we can work through those, I think it’ll help a lot.”

Despite the frustration of the defensive lapses and the loss overall, the Cowboys see the primary problems as correctable issues.

“It’s easily fixable,” Martin said. “It’s all mental things. It’s nothing physical. It’s not like we’re getting outplayed. We are actually beating ourselves and allowing the moment to affect us instead of just coming together, playing together every down, every drive.

“But it’s easily fixable.”

OSU vs. Kansas State

KICKOFF: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater

