Oklahoma State football spring transfer tracker 2024: Latest portal news, roster updates

STILLWATER — The spring transfer portal window has been incredibly quiet for Oklahoma State football, which has seen minimal turnover in the aftermath of its 10-4 season where it reached the Big 12 Championship Game.

Here’s a look at the portal movement at OSU in the spring window, which closes May 1:

Transferring to Oklahoma State

Trent Howland, RB, Indiana

A 6-foot-3, 240-pound bruiser, Howland averaged 4.7 yards per carry in his redshirt sophomore season at Indiana, carrying 75 times for 354 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He brings size, experience and depth to the OSU running back room, which could easily lose its top two backs after the 2024 season. Ollie Gordon II is a candidate to leave early for the NFL, and his backup, A.J. Green, has just one year of eligibility remaining.

Indiana's Trent Howland (27) runs during the first half of the Indiana versus Michigan State football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

OSU players in the portal

Donovan Stephens, LB

The Del City product has been a special teams contributor and backup linebacker throughout his career, but chose to enter the portal in late April. He appeared in 10 games last season, finishing with 10 tackles, including a season-high four against Texas in the Big 12 Championships Game. The 6-foot, 220-pound Stephens will be a redshirt junior in the fall, and has two years of eligibility remaining.

