Oklahoma State football rewind: Why offensive line consistency was hidden key to comeback

STILLWATER — Offensive lineman Taylor Miterko saw the field for four plays on Saturday, and that was the extent of the substituting Oklahoma State had on its offensive line during its 43-30 comeback win at Houston on Saturday.

That’s not a knock on Miterko, who has been a veteran the Cowboys have relied on at times this year.

But it’s important from the perspective that four of the five Cowboy blockers played each of the offense’s 81 snaps. And left guard Cole Birmingham played all but four.

No musical chairs. No injury difficulties.

And the consistency led to one of the line’s most complete performances of the season.

Quarterback Alan Bowman wasn’t sacked. Running back Ollie Gordon II had only one carry of significant lost yardage, when he was dropped in the end zone for a safety — but coach Mike Gundy and offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn pointed to the play call as the bigger cause of that mistake.

“I thought they covered guys up and played pretty well,” Gundy said of the line’s overall performance. “Houston was all over the place with three down, four down. They were in sellout stop-run defense. Edge pressure, middle pressure, safety pressure. Our offensive line held it together and covered guys up.

“Eventually, in most cases when that happens, if you just stay the course throughout the game, you’re gonna pop through. You’re gonna hit some runs, you’re gonna hit some downfield throws, and that’s what happened for us in the second half.”

Here’s a look back at the Cowboys’ rally:

Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II (0) tosses the ball to the official after scoring a touchdown against Houston during the second half of a 43-30 win on Saturday.

Top 5 players of the game

Receiver Brennan Presley: Sure, Gordon scored three touchdowns to carry the comeback in Houston, but Gordon doesn’t get the running room he had without Presley’s work in the passing game. He had career highs of 189 yards on 15 catches.

Running back Ollie Gordon II: Gordon scored three times, his fourth game with multiple touchdowns. And he had 164 rushing yards — his seventh game in the last eight in which he surpassed 120 rushing yards — plus another 16 receiving yards.

Quarterback Alan Bowman: He threw for 348 yards, his personal best since the 2020 season at Texas Tech. He also threw a pair of touchdown passes and completed 67.4% of his throws (29-of-43).

Linebacker Nick Martin: Flashing his incredible closing speed, Martin had 12 tackles, including three for loss and a sack. He has become a rock in the middle of the OSU defense in his first year as a starter.

Safety Trey Rucker: Overall, Rucker’s play was inconsistent, but his interception late in the second quarter was the spark that ignited the turnaround. Without it, Saturday could’ve turned out more like the Central Florida game.

Houston linebacker Jamal Morris (25) grabs the shirt of Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley (80) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Top 5 players of the season

Running back Ollie Gordon II: Still the nation’s leading rusher, though he now shares the title with North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton at 1,414 yards. Gordon remains the Power Five leader in all-purpose yards at 1,676.

Linebacker Nick Martin: The redshirt sophomore linebacker’s value only seems to grow with every game. He now has five games with double-digit tackles. His 112 tackles rank him 13th nationally and his 14.5 tackles for loss put him 18th.

Receiver Brennan Presley: With his career day in Houston, Presley jumped to the top of the OSU receiving chart in yardage for the season with 656. He already led the team in receptions and touchdowns, totals that are now at 67 and five.

Linebacker Collin Oliver: His consistency as a threat to rush the passer, plus his ability to track down ballcarriers keeps his impact high. He and Martin are tied for the team lead in sacks with 6.0 each.

Quarterback Alan Bowman: Coming off his most productive game as a Cowboy in terms of passing yardage, Bowman has solidified the air attack more than anyone could have anticipated after the first three games. In Big 12 play, Bowman has thrown for 2,252 yards with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions, completing 59.4% of his passes (187-for-315).

Not the first, but the first

Oklahoma State and BYU have played twice before, with OSU winning both. But this will be their first meeting in a regular-season game when the Pokes host the Cougars at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium.

OSU defeated BYU 16-6 in the 1974 Fiesta Bowl and 49-21 in the 1976 Tangerine Bowl.

Now, the Cowboys and Cougars are conference opponents, and are set to meet three times between now and 2027, with the Cowboys making the trip to Provo, Utah, next season.

“They’re a good addition to the league,” Gundy said. “I think from coast to coast, their logo would trigger in most people’s minds a Power Five school.

“I didn’t know what Power Five was, or different conferences or levels when I was in junior high, high school or college. I always thought they were what people considered a big-conference school.”

Nov 18, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars defensive back Adari Haulcy (24) applies pressure to Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Alan Bowman (7) during the first quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma State redshirt tracker

With the regular season winding down, Oklahoma State appears set on who will redshirt and who won’t, though true freshmen continue to work their way into games.

Receiver Camron Heard, who had been out with an injury, was one of seven receivers to make the trip to Houston, and he saw the field late as the Cowboys ran out the clock.

While three true freshmen have played in more than the four allowed games to maintain redshirt status, another 10 have seen the field in backup and special teams roles but are not expected to pass the NCAA barrier.

Here’s a look at the redshirt tracker after 11 games:

Played in more than four games, not eligible to redshirt: Longsnapper Shea Freibaum (Fr.), receiver Leon Johnson III (Sr.), punter Hudson Kaak (Fr.), nose tackle Justin Kirkland (So.), safety Dylan Smith (Fr.).

Played in four games, still eligible to redshirt: Safety Kam Franklin (Fr.), cornerback Kenneth Harris (Sr.), receiver De’Zhaun Stribling (Jr.), safety Lardarius Webb Jr. (Jr.).

Played in three games, still eligible to redshirt: Cornerback R.J. Lester (Fr.).

Played in two games, still eligible to redshirt: Offensive lineman Jack Endean (Fr.), linebacker Poasa Utu (Fr.).

Played in one game, still eligible to redshirt: Receiver Tykie Andrews (Fr.), receiver Camron Heard (Fr.), linebacker Andrew McCall (Fr.), receiver Jalen Pope (Fr.), offensive lineman JaKobe Sanders (Fr.), running back Sesi Vailahi (Fr.).

Redshirt-eligible non-freshmen who have not appeared in a game: Offensive lineman Jarrett Henry (So.), nose tackle Iman Oates (Jr.).

