Oklahoma State football rewind: Mike Gundy likes weekly setup, except on weeks like this

STILLWATER — During the offseason, Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy chose to alter the weekly practice schedule he has used for the last several years.

Previously, OSU players would have lifting and running sessions, plus a practice on the Sunday after a game. Then Monday would be the required day off, as mandated by the NCAA.

But this year, Gundy switched it up. He gave the players Sunday off, with the first practice of the week on Monday afternoon.

“It gives the players an entire Sunday to do whatever they want,” Gundy said. “When we gave them Monday off, they still had school. A lot of them will come over here on Sunday and lift or watch tape, but that’s their choice.”

While Gundy says the pros outweigh the cons of his decision, one difference is noticed in weeks like this, following the Cowboys’ 45-3 defeat at Central Florida.

More: Oklahoma State football hoping for recruiting boost in lone Texas road trip vs. Houston

Central Florida quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, left, scrambles from the pocket as Oklahoma State linebacker Collin Oliver gives chase during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Following a big win, like Bedlam two Saturdays ago, or a painful loss, like over the weekend, Gundy likes to make sure his players are quickly moving forward, and because he can’t call team meetings on players’ day off, he doesn’t talk to them collectively until Monday afternoon.

“The one disadvantage is when you do it on a Sunday, it’s done,” Gundy said of addressing the team about emotional games. “That is a concern of mine, not because we lost, but because young people linger with stuff and I need them to be able to move on.”

That’s where OSU’s player leadership comes in as they turn the focus to this week's game at Houston, set for 3 p.m. Saturday at TDECU Stadium.

Most, if not all, of the players go to the team facility on Sundays voluntarily to run, lift, watch game tape, or all of the above. And their voices are just as important in turning the page from a day like the Pokes endured Saturday.

“We’ve been doing it all year,” junior linebacker Collin Oliver said Saturday night. “We’ve been doing the same thing, at least for the past six weeks since the Iowa State loss. We’ve been doing the same thing and it’s been going real good for us. We just have to keep everybody rowing the boat, keep paddling along.”

More: What's the lesson for Oklahoma State football after UCF loss? 'Keep going week by week'

Top 5 players of the week

Placekicker Alex Hale: If not for him, the Cowboys would’ve been goose-egged in Orlando. The Lou Groza Award semifinalist is 21-of-27 on field goals for the year.

Linebacker Collin Oliver: He had one of the few big plays for the defense with his strip-sack in the third quarter, causing a fumble that was recovered by Xavier Benson.

Receiver Rashod Owens: Caught six passes for a team-high 85 yards, continuing to put together productive games as the No. 1 option at outside receiver.

Safety Kendal Daniels: Led the team with 11 tackles and a sack.

Center Joe Michalski: Dealing with an unspecified medical issue, Michalski played well, though he was clearly not fully healthy. Gundy says his center had not practiced all week.

More: Oklahoma State football vs. Houston: TV channel, betting lines, scouting report

Top 5 players of the season

Running back Ollie Gordon II: Named a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award on Monday, Gordon still leads the nation in rushing yards (1,250) and leads Power Five programs in all-purpose yards (1,496).

Linebacker Nick Martin: The redshirt sophomore hit the century mark for the season, now with 100 through his first 10 games as a starter.

Linebacker Collin Oliver: Continuing to be an impact player in a variety of situations, Oliver is tied with Martin for the team in sacks (5.0) and tackles for loss (11.5).

Receiver Brennan Presley: He hauled in five passes for 52 yards and remains a focal point of the offense because of the threat he represents when he touches the ball.

Left tackle Dalton Cooper: The most consistent player on a line that is beginning to deal with health issues. Cooper’s presence at left tackle has been highly valuable.

More: Things 'just got weird fast' for Oklahoma State football, Ollie Gordon II in loss at UCF

Oklahoma State quarterback Alan Bowman (7) leaps for extra yardage over Central Florida defensive back Nikai Martinez (21) and linebacker Jason Johnson, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

The Comeback Kids

Quarterback Alan Bowman says the Cowboys are comfortable in this spot, coming off a tough loss because of the team-wide attitude.

“We kind of put that big (Bedlam) win behind us, now we’ve got to put that big loss behind us,” he said. “We’ve always kind of been the revenge tour guys, and the comeback kids, you could say.

“We’re right back to where we are, where we want to be.”

Scott Wright covers Oklahoma State athletics for The Oklahoman. Have a story idea for Scott? He can be reached at swright@oklahoman.com or on Twitter at @ScottWrightOK. Sign up for the Oklahoma State Cowboys newsletter to access more OSU coverage. Support Scott’s work and that of other Oklahoman journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at subscribe.oklahoman.com or by using the link at the top of this page.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy alters practice schedule