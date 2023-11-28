Oklahoma State football rewind: Jaden Nixon's fourth-down play vs. BYU can't be overlooked

STILLWATER — With all the wild moments that filled the final minutes Oklahoma State’s 40-34 double-overtime victory against BYU on Saturday night, one major play got lost in the shuffle.

With the Cowboys down 24-21, facing fourth-and-2 at their own 42-yard line with 3:16 to play, OSU called a play designed to bring attention to star running back Ollie Gordon II, hopefully opening space for fellow running back Jaden Nixon on a screen pass the opposite way.

But BYU defensive back Eddie Heckard defended the play perfectly and positioned himself for the tackle near the line of scrimmage.

That’s when Nixon — known more for his shiftiness and speed than his power — lowered his shoulder and barreled over Heckard to get past the first-down marker.

That kept the Cowboys’ final drive alive, eventually leading to Gordon’s go-ahead touchdown.

“A play we had in for that situation, for him,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said. “He’s a good receiver, he’s a good runner and he’s smart.

“When he got near the first-down marker, you saw he knew exactly what to do, where he dropped his pads and ran through it and knew that he just needed to get that yard-and-a-half. Big play, and a really good football play.”

In limited usage behind Gordon, Nixon had a productive game overall, with three carries for 16 yards and two receptions for 10.

OSU faces Texas for the Big 12 championship at 11 a.m. Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Against the Longhorns’ big, powerful defensive front, the smaller and more elusive Nixon could be a valuable player again.

Here’s a look at what we learned about the Cowboys in the BYU win:

Top 5 players of the week

Running back Ollie Gordon II: Another week with more of the same, defenses fully designed to limit Gordon’s production. But he came through with 166 yards and five — yes, five — rushing touchdowns. Barry Sanders is the only other OSU running back to ever run for five TDs in a game.

Safety Trey Rucker: The redshirt senior safety had six tackles, with five solo stops, but his biggest contribution was the fumble he forced and recovered in the second overtime to seal the Cowboy victory. For his efforts, he was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week.

Receiver Leon Johnson III: Johnson went from redshirt candidate to indispensable in a matter of weeks. He had 132 yards on nine catches Saturday, his second game of 100 yards or more in just five weeks as a starter.

Running back Jaden Nixon: It’s rare that one key play will get a guy on this list, but Nixon’s fourth-down conversion saved the game.

Receiver Rashod Owens: A key player in getting the offense on track in the second half, not just because of his inspiring halftime speech. He was held catchless in the first half, but had three big ones for 51 yards in the second half, plus the two-point conversion grab early in the fourth.

Top 5 players of the season

Running back Ollie Gordon II: Back in the solo lead on the NCAA FBS rushing list at 1,580 yards, and he’s two TDs behind Michigan’s Blake Corum (22) for the lead there as well.

Linebacker Nick Martin: All-Big 12 teams are going to start popping up this week, and Martin, with 120 tackles, is going to be in the mix for some major recognition. He is not only the biggest surprise of the season for OSU, but also the defensive MVP.

Receiver Brennan Presley: His value has grown even more since defenses adjusted to Gordon in recent weeks. Over the last four games, he has had 37 catches for 428 yards.

Quarterback Alan Bowman: Bowman hasn’t always been sharp, and he had one of his roughest stretches in the first half against BYU. But he continues to be productive when the Cowboys need it. He has thrown for more than 320 yards in three of the last four games.

Linebacker Collin Oliver: While he doesn’t have the numbers to match Martin’s production, his reliability and versatility continue to be central to what the Cowboys have been able to do defensively.

Oklahoma State's Brennan Presley (80) reacts after an Oklahoma State score in the second half of the college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Brigham Young Cougars at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Redshirt tracker

While the Cowboys suited up several true freshmen for the regular-season finale, none of those still below the NCAA redshirt limit of four games played against BYU on Saturday.

So with two games left this season, the redshirt tracker looks the same as it did a week ago

Here’s the redshirt tracker after 12 games:

Played in more than four games, not eligible to redshirt: Long snapper Shea Freibaum (Fr.), receiver Leon Johnson III (Sr.), punter Hudson Kaak (Fr.), nose tackle Justin Kirkland (So.), safety Dylan Smith (Fr.).

Played in four games, still eligible to redshirt: Safety Kam Franklin (Fr.), cornerback Kenneth Harris (Sr.), receiver De’Zhaun Stribling (Jr.), safety Lardarius Webb Jr. (Jr.).

Played in three games: Cornerback R.J. Lester (Fr.).

Played in two games: Offensive lineman Jack Endean (Fr.), linebacker Poasa Utu (Fr.).

Played in one game: Receiver Tykie Andrews (Fr.), receiver Camron Heard (Fr.), linebacker Andrew McCall (Fr.), receiver Jalen Pope (Fr.), offensive lineman JaKobe Sanders (Fr.), running back Sesi Vailahi (Fr.).

Redshirt-eligible non-freshmen who have not appeared in a game: Offensive lineman Jarrett Henry (So.), nose tackle Iman Oates (Jr.).

Big 12 Championship Game

No. 20 Oklahoma State vs. No. 7 Texas

KICKOFF: 11 a.m. Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas (ABC)

