Oklahoma State football rewind: Inside Ollie Gordon's stats, top players, redshirt tracker

STILLWATER — A second consecutive hard-to-handle loss has the Oklahoma State football program reeling.

Sitting at 2-2 to start the year with the meat of the Big 12 schedule still ahead, Oklahoma State is in need of a reboot in the worst way, and perhaps an open week will help provide that.

The Pokes won’t be back on the field until hosting reigning Big 12 champ Kansas State at 6 p.m. on Oct. 6, with the program asking fans to black out Boone Pickens Stadium for the Friday night showdown.

Here’s a look at what we learned about OSU in last Saturday’s 34-27 loss at Iowa State:

Top 5 players of the week

Safety Kendal Daniels: Defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo said the redshirt sophomore safety played his most complete game of the season as he adapts to a different role in Nardo’s 3-3-5. Playing the highly important middle safety position, a lot is asked of Daniels on a play-to-play basis, and he is beginning to fully grasp the concepts of what he is being asked. He matched fellow safety Cameron Epps with a game-high 10 tackles on Saturday.

Running back Ollie Gordon: Getting a career-high 18 carries, Gordon showed again that he operates at his best when he gets frequent carries. With 121 yards, he surpassed the 100-yard mark for the second time in his career and averaged 6.7 per carry.

Defensive end Anthony Goodlow: The defensive line has had its ups and downs, but Goodlow has shown himself as a strong run-stopper, something that could come in handy for the Cowboys as the season wears on. He had just three tackles, with a half-tackle for loss, but he continues to be disruptive in the run game.

Linebacker Collin Oliver: Another strong run defender, Oliver finished with six tackles, including two for loss. He was effective against the run and in rushing the quarterback, even though he didn’t land a sack.

Offensive tackle Dalton Cooper: The offensive line was better — not great, but better — on Saturday, and Cooper’s move to left tackle seems to have helped the group as a whole. When he moved to that spot in the third quarter against South Alabama, the Cowboys went down the field for their only touchdown of the day. And at Iowa State, OSU easily had its most success running to the left.

Top 5 players of the season

Linebacker Collin Oliver: The move to linebacker seems to look better and better as he gets more comfortable in the role. He has 25 total tackles and leads the team with 5.0 tackles for loss, plus two pass breakups and two forced fumbles. His combination of speed to pursue ball-carriers and adept understanding of pass-rush concepts is allowing him to impact the game in a variety of ways in his new position.

Running back Ollie Gordon: After totaling 25 touches in the first three games, he had 22 last Saturday (18 rushes, four receptions) for 135 yards from scrimmage. It’s clear he’s the most dangerous player they’ve got with the ball in his hands, and now it looks like the Cowboys are making an effort to give it to him.

Safety Kendal Daniels: Six different players have led or tied for the team lead in tackles in a game this season. Daniels is the only player on the list twice. He leads the team with 31, plus 1.5 for loss and a sack as he grows into his new role in the 3-3-5 scheme.

Cornerback Korie Black: Not a lot has been heard from Black this season, and in this case, that’s a good thing. The senior has played the third-most snaps on defense at 247, virtually all in pass coverage. Yet his receiver has only been targeted 11 times and Black has allowed just five catches for 45 yards.

Receiver De’Zhaun Stribling: With the Cowboys struggling to find ways to get the ball to dynamic slot receiver Brennan Presley, Stribling’s presence on the outside has become valuable. Essentially having missed the South Alabama game with an injury, Stribling is averaging 66 yards on 4.6 receptions per game to begin his Cowboy career.

Quotable Cowboy

Quarterback Alan Bowman arrived at Oklahoma State with a career rushing total of minus-9 yards, so it’s fair to say he’s not viewed as a run threat.

But when he bounced outside after a fake handoff to Ollie Gordon on Saturday, he beat everyone to the corner of the end zone for a 12-yard score. It was the third rushing touchdown of his career and first since 2019. Yet in an odd coincidence, it was his second rushing TD at Iowa State’s Jack Trice Stadium.

“That was just, kind of, get the party started,” Bowman said after the game in his first interview with OSU reporters since transferring from Michigan in January. “They called my run. I knew what the play was when the formation came in. Stick it up in there and bounce it outside. There was nobody there between me and the goal line. Race to the end zone.”

Hidden stat

Ollie Gordon rushed for 121 yards on a career-high 18 carries, including a 71-yarder that set up OSU’s first touchdown on Saturday.

That marked the third time in the sophomore’s career in which he has received more than nine carries in a game. In those three games, he has rushed 47 times for 302 yards, a hair over 100 yards per game and 6.2 yards per carry.

In his other 14 games combined, he has rushed for 236 yards on 52 carries, an average of 4.5 per carry.

Redshirt tracker

Five redshirt-eligible newcomers have played in all four games at this point, meaning one more appearance will put them past the NCAA limit to retain redshirt status.

To this point, no true freshmen have appeared in a game, with the exception of two specialists: punter Hudson Kaak and longsnapper Shea Freibaum.

For now, the redshirt tracker will only include first-year players in the program and not redshirt-eligible veterans who are expected to play all season, like Brennan Presley, Korie Black, Ollie Gordon and others.

Here’s a look at the redshirt tracker after four games:

Played in four games, still eligible to redshirt: Longsnapper Shea Freibaum (Fr.), cornerback Kenneth Harris (Sr.), punter Hudson Kaak (Fr.), nose tackle Justin Kirkland (So.), receiver De’Zhaun Stribling (Jr.).

Played in two games, still eligible to redshirt: Receiver Leon Johnson III (Sr.,), Lardarius Webb Jr. (Jr.).

Redshirt-eligible non-freshmen who have not appeared in a game: Offensive lineman Jarrett Henry (So.), nose tackle Iman Oates (Jr.).

OSU vs. Kansas State

KICKOFF: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater

