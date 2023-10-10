Oklahoma State football rewind: Cameron Epps' emergence, a hidden helper, redshirt tracker

STILLWATER — With two starts under his belt, Oklahoma State safety Cameron Epps has seen both ends of the success spectrum.

Thrown into the fire two weeks ago at Iowa State, Epps had the struggles you might expect for a redshirt freshman making his first start. But in Friday’s 29-21 win over Kansas State, Epps had two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown, to go with five tackles and two more pass breakups.

For his efforts, he was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.

But coach Mike Gundy made sure to remind everyone about the key word in that honor: newcomer.

Epps will get his third career start in place of Lyrik Rawls, who is out for the season with a torn ACL, when the Cowboys host Kansas at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium, televised by FS1.

“He played really well,” Gundy said. “The thing that he did that’s getting everybody’s attention is he’s finishing plays. You’ll see the young players that have a promising future, at times, be in the right spot, but if they don’t finish the play, we don’t talk about them.

“We’re excited about where he’s at. He’s got a long ways to go. There’ll be a challenge for him every week, because he’s not experienced. He’ll see different things.”

Here’s a look at what else we learned about the Cowboys in the win over Kansas State:

Top 5 players of the week

Linebacker Nick Martin: His 17 tackles were the most by an OSU player since Jordan Sterns in 2016, plus he added a sack and a late interception that helped seal the win.

Safety Cameron Epps: Thrown into the starting lineup two games ago, Epps will face some growing pains, but he showed a knack for playmaking, which should bode well for his career.

Running back Ollie Gordon: The sophomore took a career-high 21 handoffs for 136 yards — matching a career high — as the Cowboys unexpectedly established the run against one of the country’s best run defenses.

Quarterback Alan Bowman: He’s not flashy, but he managed the offense well, avoided negative plays and kept the ball moving down the field. He threw for 238 yards, completing 54.3% of his passes.

Left tackle Dalton Cooper: Making his second start at left tackle, Cooper seems to have brought some consistency to the offensive line. Not only was he once again the team’s top-graded offensive lineman according to Pro Football Focus, he was the top-graded offensive player overall.

Top 5 players of the season

Running back Ollie Gordon: In four career games in which he has gotten double-digit carries, Gordon is averaging 6.4 yards per carry. In the last two games, he has 257 yards on 39 carries.

Safety Kendal Daniels: Averaging 7.8 tackles per game, Daniels’ consistency in the middle of the defense has been crucial to the development of the unit as a whole.

Linebacker Collin Oliver: His speed has helped the transition from defensive end to linebacker, but his football intelligence remains his most important trait in a season where he’s up to 28 tackles with five for loss.

Left tackle Dalton Cooper: The offensive line has settled into a rhythm since his move to left tackle in the second half of the South Alabama game.

Linebacker Nick Martin: His 17-tackle game got him to the top of the OSU tackle chart for the season, but his overall emergence as a leader and his knack for being in position to make plays is more valuable than his stats.

Kirkland a hidden helper

Don’t bother checking the stat sheet for Justin Kirkland’s name. The 6-foot-4, 346-pound nose tackle didn’t show up on anything other than the participation report against Kansas State.

But don’t take that to mean he didn’t impact the game. The big sophomore has been one of the Cowboys’ most impactful players, especially on the defensive line, this season.

“You’re not gonna see a lot of stats with his position in this style of defense,” Gundy said. “But he’s pushing leverage, he’s getting the center held up, he’s using his hands.

“He’s kind of a road-block guy. That’s what he does.”

Redshirt tracker

Two OSU players have passed the NCAA’s four-game barrier to retain redshirt status: nose tackle Justin Kirkland and longsnapper Shea Freibaum.

Three Cowboy players who had played in the first four games did not participate on Friday, potentially maintaining redshirt status. Cornerback Kenneth Harris and punter Hudson Kaak did not play, and receiver De’Zhaun Stribling suffered a hand injury in practice last week that will leave him out for the season.

Three true freshman defensive players made their first appearances on Friday as well.

Here’s a look at the redshirt tracker after five games:

Played in more than four games, not eligible to redshirt: Longsnapper Shea Freibaum (Fr.), nose tackle Justin Kirkland (So.).

Played in four games, still eligible to redshirt: Cornerback Kenneth Harris (Sr.), punter Hudson Kaak (Fr.), receiver De’Zhaun Stribling (Jr.).

Played in two games, still eligible to redshirt: Receiver Leon Johnson III (Sr.,), Lardarius Webb Jr. (Jr.).

Played in one game, still eligible to redshirt: Safety Kam Franklin (Fr.), cornerback Dylan Smith (Fr.), linebacker Poasa Utu, (Fr.).

Redshirt-eligible non-freshmen who have not appeared in a game: Offensive lineman Jarrett Henry (So.), nose tackle Iman Oates (Jr.).

