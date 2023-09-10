Oklahoma State football report card: Bryan Nardo's defense aces late test at Arizona State

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Cowboys gritted their way to a win in the desert despite an uneven performance.

Let’s get to the grades from Oklahoma State’s 27-15 win over Arizona State on Saturday night.

First-half tackling: D

Arizona State’s first-quarter touchdown drive was fueled in part by a flurry of Oklahoma State missed tackles. The Sun Devils marched 77 yards on 11 plays, eating up more than five minutes of clock.

Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo, a Sacramento State transfer, shrugged off and slipped through Cowboy defenders, capping the drive with a 13-yard touchdown run.

Second-half defense: A

Oklahoma State safety Lyrik Rawls, left, celebrates his interception against Arizona State with cornerback D.J. McKinney (8) as umpire Marlow Fitzgerald, right, signals the turnover during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. Oklahoma State won 27-15. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

The Cowboys pitched a second-half shutout, shoring up the tackling miscues and a couple of blown coverages — one resulting in a touchdown — from the first half.

OSU was aided by what might have been a game-changing drop by Arizona State receiver Xavier Guillory early in the fourth quarter. Sun Devils quarterback Jaden Rashada delivered a perfect third-down pass that, had Guillory caught it, could’ve gone for a Sun Devil touchdown.

After allowing 172 yards in the first half — not a bad number on its own — the Cowboys clamped down tighter in the second half, surrendering only 105 yards.

Rushing attack: C

OSU first-half rushing yards: 0

OSU second-half rushing yards: 113

Just like OSU’s defense came alive in the second half, so too did its stable of running backs. The Cowboys averaged 5.9 yards per rush in the second half.

Arizona State fans: C

An A for the student section and an F for the rest of the Arizona State faithful.

Seriously, the size of the student section was impressive — at least in the first half. It stretched the length, and then some of the south end zone. A good chunk of the ASU students left at halftime despite their Sun Devils being in front.

Aside from the students, there were rows and rows of empty seats. Despite being billed as a “blackout,” there weren’t enough fans in black to fill the silver seats.

OSU fans get an A. Orange was sprinkled throughout the stadium, not just in the visitor’s section.

OSU kicking game: B+

Cowboy kicker Alex Hale drilled a 52-yard field goal to make it 15-10 midway through the second quarter. It was his career-long by seven yards. He set his previous career long (45 yards) last week against Central Arkansas.

Hale missed from 49 yards in the third quarter, but going 1-of-2 on long kicks put the Cowboys on top.

OSU had a strong punting game, averaging 41.4 yards per boot with three punts landing inside the Arizona State 20-yard-line.

Fourth-down stops: A

Arizona State went 0-of-3 on its first three fourth-down attempts. To put it another way, the Cowboys were a perfect 3-of-3 on defending the biggest plays of the game.

The Sun Devils finished 1-of-5 on fourth down.

