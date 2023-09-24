Oklahoma State football report card: Grading Alan Bowman, defense in loss vs. Iowa State

AMES, Iowa — Oklahoma State’s skid continued, this time to open Big 12 play.

The Cowboys suffered their second straight defeat with a 34-27 loss at Iowa State on Saturday, falling to 2-2 on the season.

And though some things went right and improved, the Cowboys still had plenty of issues.

Let’s get to the grades:

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy watches from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 34-27. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Alan Bowman: C+

Here’s a myriad of ways to look at the 23-year-old passer after his first full game with OSU:

He completed just 48% of his passes. Still, he threw two touchdowns and rushed for another on a well-designed play. But he also threw two interceptions, including one on the final drive in a comeback effort. Still, he nearly led a comeback in the fourth quarter, showing poise and confidence.

So, lots to like and lots to like less.

But with Bowman taking every snap, the offense improved. That’s what matters.

Fixing the ‘minor issues’: C

Earlier this week, OSU coach Mike Gundy proclaimed that the Cowboys had no “major” issues. Only minor ones.

Considering those — run blocking, pass protection, tackling and pass coverage — here’s how things went with some improvements and one definite poor showing.

The run blocking was better, with the Cowboys averaging 5.5 yards per carry. Ollie Gordon II was especially effective with 121 yards on 18 carries.

The pass protection remained so-so. OSU allowed just one sack and there were too many times Bowman appeared to be scrambling for his life. But as Gundy pointed out, it wasn’t every play like a week ago.

Tackling was a non-issue most of the time this season and remained that.

But the pass coverage was poor. Consider this: Redshirt freshman Rocco Becht completed 71% of his passes. He entered having completed just 62% of his passes.

Special teams: A

The Cowboys’ kickers had a banner day.

Alex Hale made two field goals, a 38-yarder and a 53-yarder, which was his career-best. And it came after OSU considered going for it on fourth down, but quickly changing to the kicking team. Rushed, Hale made the kick against a brisk wind.

True freshman Hudson Kaak was also great punting. The Australian punted eight times and averaged 43 yards. He even placed one inside the Cyclones’ 20, despite rarely being in range to do so. And Iowa State’s average starting position was its own 29.

First-down run defense: A-

If you’re looking for a bright spot in an OSU defense that allowed 422 yards to an offense that had been averaging 270.3 yards per game, look at what the Cowboys did on first down when the Cyclones chose to run.

Iowa State rushed 17 times for 42 yards (2.5 per carry) on first down, and those numbers got boosted by carries of 7 and 9 yards early in the fourth quarter.

Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley (80) is tackled by Iowa State defensive back Jeremiah Cooper (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 34-27. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Third-down defense: D+

For the season, the Cowboys are allowing opponents to convert 40% of third-down attempts, so Saturday’s rate of 35.3% was an improvement. But the Cyclones came up with some clutch third-down conversions and were especially strong on third-and-medium.

Iowa State converted four of 10 tries when needing to gain between 5-8 yards, and one of three tries from third-and-9 or more.

Offensive line play: C

It was better. That doesn’t mean it was great. But after a disastrous game in the South Alabama loss, the Cowboy blockers opened better running lanes and provided more protection for quarterback Alan Bowman.

OSU rushed for 131 yards on 24 carries (5.5 per carry) and Bowman was sacked just once, though he had to evacuate the pocket on a few occasions. Still, it was a step up from a week ago.

The improvement included a personnel swap. Last week, Dalton Cooper started at right tackle and Cole Birmingham at left. But they flipped sides on Saturday. Jake Springfield, who was the starting right tackle at the beginning of the season, did not play as he continues to deal with an ankle injury suffered in the opening week.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State football report card full of mediocre grades vs. ISU