Oklahoma State football report card: Schooled by South Alabama, Cowboys have work to do

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State’s perfect start to the season ended in a disastrous way.

The Cowboys were overmatched 33-7 by South Alabama late Saturday night in Boone Pickens Stadium, snapping a seven-game winning streak against Sun Belt opponents.

Let’s get to the grades:

Sep 16, 2023; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA;

Running back effectiveness: C-

The Cowboys’ trio of running backs combined for just 66 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries, an average of 3.9 yards. That’s actually close to what Mike Gundy wants from the ground game.

But the offensive line struggles took the backs out of the game as the Jaguars ran away from the Cowboys. OSU was forced to become one-dimensional, getting away from their talented backs.

That led to star Ollie Gordon II never really being involved. He officially carried the ball just three times and caught two passes. Five touches just isn’t enough.

Discipline: D-

The Cowboys could have a penalty problem.

A week ago, they committed nine at Arizona State. Against Central Arkansas, the total was five. On Saturday, they had seven penalties for 64 yards.

Five of the penalties were on offense, including four holding calls. Two erased Gordon runs and one erased a 34-yard reception by Talyn Shettron from Alan Bowman. Those types of penalties crush a floundering offense.

Tackling: B-

Through the first two games, OSU had 38 missed tackles, according to Pro Football Focus. And that problem felt largely cleaned up.

The Cowboys weren’t bouncing off ballcarriers as much. They appeared to generally bring them down after getting to them.

But the problem was the location of the tackles. They were primarily in the second level away from the defensive line. That put the Cowboys in early binds with the Jaguars facing short-yardage situations on third down.

Though, the Cowboys did clean that up in the second half.

Fan etiquette: F

Cowboy fans showed up strong for the second sellout of the season in as many games. But a large portion of them turned hard on one of their own in the second quarter, which earned their failing grade.

When starting quarterback Alan Bowman jogged onto the field for his fourth — and what turned out to be his final — possession, the fans booed loudly. For those arguing the boos weren’t directed at Bowman specifically, the fans blew up that theory when Gunnar Gundy entered the game on the following Cowboy possession to raucous cheers from the crowd.

Sep 16, 2023; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA;

Pass coverage: C-

The overall passing numbers for South Alabama quarterback Carter Bradley weren’t crazy — 10-of-16 for 152 yards and two touchdowns. The TD tosses made up the bulk of the yardage, accounting for 96 yards. On both of those plays, Jaguar receiver Caullin Lacy found wide-open space and ran away from defenders with ease.

But otherwise, Bradley was 8-for-14 for 56 yards, though a few of the short completions came on crucial third downs.

Third-down defense: C

One of the strengths of the OSU defense the last three seasons has been its ability to get off the field on third down, allowing less than a 30% conversion rate over that span. But during the first half on Saturday, South Alabama converted five of eight third-down snaps to keep drives alive.

The Cowboys rebounded in the second half and allowed just one conversion on six attempts, to bring the Jags’ total to six for 14.

