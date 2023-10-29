Oklahoma State football report card: Ollie Gordon aces another test in win vs. Cincinnati

STILLWATER — The rain didn’t slow Ollie Gordon II and OSU’s resurgent offense.

OSU trucked Cincinnati in the second half Saturday en route to a 45-13 win — the Cowboys’ fourth consecutive victory.

Let’s get to the grades.

Ollie Gordon II powers Cowboys

A+: Cincinnati has a stout defensive front. It’s the strength of the Bearcats’ defense. But even the best barricades eventually give way to Gordon’s hammering runs.

Gordon was bottled up early, but did you see what he did late? How about ripping off a 75-yard run to cross the 200-yard threshold yet again.

Gordon showed superhuman strength, shrugging off multiple Bearcats on a nine-yard run to give the Cowboys a 24-7 lead early in the third quarter.

Gordon carried 25 times for 271 yards. The dude is ridiculous.

OSU’s scary bad uniforms

C-: Were they picked out in the dark?

The white helmet, gray facemask, orange jersey and black pants combination was not a clean one. The details on the helmet were cool, though. It was Pistol Pete themed, with Frank B. Eaton’s signature on the back of the helmet. Eaton was the inspiration for Pistol Pete.

The orange and black striping down the center of the helmet was sharp, and there was a “Pistol Pete” label on the front of the helmet.

Leon Johnson III’s breakout performance

A+: OSU’s wide receiver corps is dealing with injuries to Talyn Shettron, Blaine Green and Jaden Bray, and up stepped Leon Johnson III, a Division-III transfer from George Fox University in suburban Portland, Oregon.

Johnson was a two-sport standout at George Fox, both on the gridiron and the baseball diamond.

On Saturday, Johnson looked like he belonged at the Power Five level. He came into the game with no catches, and came out of the game with five catches for 149 yards — an average of 29.8 yards per catch.

Johnson was Alan Bowman’s preferred target.

OSU homecoming crowd turns out

A+: A cold and wet night didn’t keep the crowd away. Kudos to the fans. Most stuck around for the whole game despite temperatures dipping into the low 40s. OSU has now won eight of its last nine homecoming games.

Rough weather day for the Oklahoma schools. OU faced an hour-long lightning delay in Lawrence, Kansas, and the rain never let up in Stillwater.

Good news though: The Bedlam forecast for next Saturday in Stillwater looks warm and clear. It’ll be a 2:30 p.m. kickoff.

OSU run defense prone to big plays

C: Here’s the book on the Bearcats. They like to run the ball, and they’ve been quite good at it. Cincinnati came into the game ranked 11th nationally with 215 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, OSU’s run defense ranked 84th in rushing yards allowed per game.

Despite posing no threat through the air, UC quarterback Emory Jones went 6-of-16 for 117 yards, the Bearcats still broke several big runs.

Cincinnati had six runs of 10-plus yards, including Myles Montgomery’s 63-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

Cincinnati finished with 277 rushing yards on 5.5 yards per carry.

OSU kicker Alex Hale misses two field goals

C-: Mike Gundy called on kicker Alex Hale for a 52-yard attempt midway through the fourth quarter. It was kind of a why-not spot, with the Cowboys ahead by three scores.

Hale missed from 52 after also misfiring from 40 yards in the second quarter. He went 1-of-3 on field goals with his only make coming from 28 yards.

It’s hard to hold the misses against Hale, who’s 18-of-24 on the year. The kicking conditions were less than ideal.

Cincinnati kicker Carter Brown doinked one off the uprights from 23 yards.

OSU quarterback Alan Bowman does job

C+: Bowman had an unremarkable performance, but not in a bad way. He didn’t need to be remarkable with what the Cowboys did on the ground.

Bowman completed 17-of-34 passes for 286 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. A 50% completion rate isn’t great, but neither were the throwing conditions.

