Oklahoma State football report card: Give Mike Gundy, Cowboys credit for schooling K-State

We thought we knew what Oklahoma State was: a bottom tier Big 12 team. But the Cowboys manhandled defending Big 12 champ Kansas State for most of Friday night in a 29-21 win. They bore little resemblance to the Cowboys who were clobbered by South Alabama or outmanned in Ames.

This OSU team packed a punch. The Cowboys were more physical, more poised. More ready to play under the Friday night lights.

OSU’s report card reflects as much:

Cameron Epps: A+

Leading up to the game, our guy Jacob Unruh wrote how the Cowboys would need “the superstar version of Epps.”

Cameron Epps delivered, and then some.

The redshirt freshman safety, stepping up in the absence of Lyrik Rawls, snagged two interceptions in the first half — the latter of which he returned 35 yards for a touchdown.

It was OSU’s first interception return for a touchdown since Jason Taylor II’s pick-six against Texas in 2021. Epps was the first Cowboy with two interceptions in a game since Taylor had two against Texas in 2022.

Epps added to his stellar night with a key third-down stop in the fourth quarter when Kansas State was trying to mount a comeback.

OSU’s pass defense: A+

Epps and the Cowboys defense gave Kansas State quarterback Will Howard a hellacious time.

OSU limited Howard to five completions in the first half for a whopping 11 yards. Eleven yards on 11 attempts.

Howard’s biggest play of the game came on a quarterback keeper that went for 70 yards. Howard was tripped up a yard short of a touchdown, but he threw a touchdown pass two plays later off a bootleg.

Overall, Howard went 15-of-34 through the air for 152 yards with one touchdown against three interceptions.

Blackout: A

A blackout under the Stillwater sky seemed a fitting way to celebrate OSU’s first Friday home game since 1956.

You can usually count on the Cowboys to look sharp, and they did Friday night with black helmets, jerseys and pants accentuated by orange and white.

OSU special teams: A

OSU Aussie kicker Alex Hale tied a school record with five field goals — makes of 25, 31, 34, 43 and 53 yards.

Hale’s shortest attempt of the night, from 21 yards, was blocked.

Hale is 11-of-13 on field goals this season.

The Cowboys punt unit converted a 4th-and-1 fake, with the ball being direct snapped to the upback.

Brennan Presley opened the second half with a nice 31-yard kickoff return.

Offensive creativity: A

OSU called two reverses on its opening drive. How’s that for expanding the playbook?

Brennan Presley rushed for eight yards on the first reverse, and the second reverse resulted in an incomplete pass. Kansas State was disciplined in defending the Oklahoma State trickery, but it was still a nice sign that OSU’s offense was willing to venture outside of its comfort zone.

The Cowboys were clinical in their five-minute opening drive, going 15 plays for 72 yards capped off by an Ollie Gordon touchdown.

OSU wasn’t done trying to catch the Wildcats off guard.

Later in the first quarter, quarterback Alan Bowman threw a backward pass to Presley who tossed back to Bowman for a three-yard gain. Bowman isn’t the most fleet of foot. At first glance, it looked like the play would go for more than the three yards it did.

Heck, we would’ve even seen OSU running back Ollie Gordon take a snap out of a wildcat formation had Gordon not been over eager, drawing a false start.

Bowman catching passes, Presley throwing the ball and Gordon (almost) taking a snap. Mike Gundy and Kasey Dunn got weird in this one.

Third-down conversions: D

For both teams.

OSU was 6-of-18 and Kansas State was 6-of-16 on third downs.

