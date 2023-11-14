Oklahoma State football redshirt tracker: Status of JaKobe Sanders and Cowboys freshmen

Three true freshmen for the Oklahoma State football team saw their first on-field action in a 45-3 at UCF on Saturday, including running back Sesi Vailahi, who had four carries for 20 yards during mop-up time on Saturday.

Additionally, Tykie Andrews, a receiver from Enid, saw the field as the Cowboys battle injuries at wideout.

And offensive lineman JaKobe Sanders, the Stillwater native and grandson of former Cowboy Robert Turner, also entered late.

Here’s a look at the redshirt tracker after 10 games:

More: Oklahoma State football hoping for recruiting boost in lone Texas road trip vs. Houston

Oklahoma State freshman Sesi Vailahi runs with the football during a preseason practice in August 2023.

Played in more than four games, not eligible to redshirt: Longsnapper Shea Freibaum (Fr.), receiver Leon Johnson III (Sr.), punter Hudson Kaak (Fr.), nose tackle Justin Kirkland (So.), safety Dylan Smith (Fr.).

Played in four games, still eligible to redshirt: Safety Kam Franklin (Fr.), cornerback Kenneth Harris (Sr.), receiver De’Zhaun Stribling (Jr.), safety Lardarius Webb Jr. (Jr.).

Played in three games, still eligible to redshirt: Cornerback R.J. Lester (Fr.).

Played in two games, still eligible to redshirt: Offensive lineman Jack Endean (Fr.), linebacker Poasa Utu (Fr.).

Played in one game, still eligible to redshirt: Receiver Tykie Andrews (Fr.), linebacker Andrew McCall (Fr.), receiver Jalen Pope (Fr.), Offensive lineman JaKobe Sanders (Fr.), running back Sesi Vailahi (Fr.).

Redshirt-eligible non-freshmen who have not appeared in a game: Offensive lineman Jarrett Henry (So.), nose tackle Iman Oates (Jr.).

Scott Wright covers Oklahoma State athletics for The Oklahoman. Have a story idea for Scott? He can be reached at swright@oklahoman.com or on Twitter at @ScottWrightOK. Sign up for the Oklahoma State Cowboys newsletter to access more OSU coverage. Support Scott’s work and that of other Oklahoman journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at subscribe.oklahoman.com or by using the link at the top of this page.

More: What's the lesson for Oklahoma State football after UCF loss? 'Keep going week by week'

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State football redshirt tracker: JaKobe Sanders, OSU freshmen