Oklahoma State football recruiting: Owasso OL Ryker Haff commits to 2025 class

Owasso's Ryker Haff (71) celebrates a J'Kharri Thomas TD in the 2022 Class 6A-I state semifinals against Tulsa Union.

Ryker Haff gave Oklahoma State football fans another reason to celebrate.

The Owasso junior offensive lineman announced his commitment to OSU on Wednesday night just hours after Kyle Keya, a junior edge rusher from Kapaun Mt. Carmel Catholic in Wichita, Kansas, committed to the Cowboys.

Before Wednesday, the Cowboys had two class of 2025 commits. Now, they have four.

Haff is the second offensive lineman in that group, joining Jaylan Beckley of Trinity Christian Academy (Addison, Texas). This past season, Haff helped Owasso reach the Class 6A-I state semifinals. A 6-foot-6, 310-pound offensive tackle, he allowed no sacks as the Rams went 9-3, securing his spot on The Oklahoman's All-State first team.

Haff chose OSU over Iowa State, Texas Tech, Tulsa, Houston, Minnesota, UNLV and UTSA. 247Sports Composite considers him a three-star recruit, ranking him 17th among in-state class of 2025 recruits and 69th nationally among offensive linemen in his class.

