Oklahoma State football recruiting: 4-star DL Michael Riles commits to Cowboys' 2025 class

Oklahoma State football added its highest-rated recruit to date to its 2025 recruiting class.

Michael Riles — a four-star defensive lineman from Port Arthur, Texas — announced his commitment to the OSU on Thursday, picking the Cowboys over offers from the likes Florida, Missouri, Nebraska and a host of power-conference schools in Texas.

A 6-foot-3, 235-pound edge rusher, Riles is rated 29th nationally at his position by 247Sports.

The Cowboys have 16 players committed in their 2025 class, which is ranked 23rd in the country.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State football adds Michael Riles to 2025 recruiting class