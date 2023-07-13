How do Oklahoma State football players view Bryan Nardo's defense, new uniforms?

ARLINGTON, Texas — Country music blared and smoke filled the room while orange and white lights flashed around Preston Wilson as he let out a scream.

It’s all part of the gig at Big 12 Media Days.

Wilson, an Oklahoma State senior offensive lineman, was one of four Cowboy players on hand at AT&T Stadium on Wednesday, running the gauntlet of media appearances for ESPN, Fox, local news media and many more gathered in JerryWorld for the two-day event.

Networks shot a variety of promotional videos that will be used during games throughout the season, including the one Wilson was part of.

“It’s something you don’t do every day,” Wilson said. “It’s different, but it’s also a fun experience. You get to be carefree. The cameras are there for you. That’s what the whole point is. They want to see you flaunt around a little bit, show ‘em your muscles, they wanna see you yell and scream and have fun.”

Though coach Mike Gundy was in town on Tuesday evening, the OSU players were scheduled to fly in via private plane on Wednesday morning. However, some unexpected maintenance on the plane resulted in the OSU contingent driving from Stillwater, thus arriving more than three hours later than planned.

“It was long and unexpected, I’ll say that,” OSU receiver Brennan Presley said of the trip to Arlington.

Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy shares a laugh before speaking at the NCAA college football Big 12 media days in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Defenders excited by Bryan Nardo’s influence

This offseason was different for OSU junior Collin Oliver, with new defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo taking the reigns in late January.

The change to Nardo’s 3-3-5 defense meant a position change from defensive end to linebacker, and thus, a lot to learn. But with the energetic, excitable Nardo at the top, players fed off his energy throughout the spring and summer.

“It was real fun, a real exciting time,” Oliver said. “We’ve got a lot to look forward to. Just being in that time with the guys and building what felt like a new culture, it was real fun.

“It’s real exciting, and that’s no cliché. I know guys always say that stuff, but I really feel like this year’s gonna be different. I just have a feeling about it. It’s gonna be an exciting time in Stillwater.”

For Black, he got a good feel for the kind of coach Nardo will be. As a cornerback, Black wants to understand the entire secondary, which includes the unique safety positions in this scheme.

“He brings a lot of energy to the whole defense,” Black said of Nardo. “That just makes everybody want to play for him and learn from him.

“It’s not as much of a learning curve for the corners, but we’re just making sure we know the defense on point. For me, I’ve been trying to learn the safeties, just to be able to help everybody.”

Oklahoma State line backer Collin Oliver speaks at the NCAA college football Big 12 media days in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

New Oklahoma State football uniforms are a hit

Since they debuted earlier this summer, the new OSU uniforms have been a topic of excitement among fans with the blend of new style and a throwback look. But Wednesday was the first chance for a few of the players to put them on as they took part in network promotional shoots.

The look is widely popular, but the feel was a hit with players on Wednesday.

“I love ‘em. I love how they feel,” cornerback Korie Black said. “I think I’m gonna like this one better than last season. Last year’s was kinda tight on you, but this one feels a little more flexible. You can move a little bit better.”

Wilson says the new jerseys will be particularly popular among offensive linemen.

“Two or three years ago, they pulled me in the equipment room and had me try on a sample jersey,” Wilson said. “It was just green. They didn’t tell me what was gonna be on it. They just asked, how does it feel? I was like, it feels better than what we have now.

“When I put the new one on today, it was that same fit. It feels better on the arms and the armpits. Especially for O-linemen, it’s gonna be a better cut jersey for us. It adds a little bit more flexibility and it doesn’t rub as much on the armpits.”

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State football players talk about new defense, uniforms